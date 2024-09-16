No Injuries as Light Aircraft Veers Off Runway in Migori

A light aircraft on Monday veered off the runway while attempting to take off at Lichota Airstrip in Migori county.

No injuries were reported in the incident that involved Z Boskovic Air Charters.

The Cessna Caravan was carrying 10 passengers and one crew member when it veers off the runway while attempting to take off Monday September 16, officials said.

It stalled in a thicket near the airstrip.

“At approximately 12:30 pm today, we received notification that our aircraft, registration number 5Y-ZBW, was involved in a major incident during takeoff in Migori,” the statement reads in part.

“We are relieved to confirm that there were no fatalities or injuries reported. We have engaged the relevant authorities to support the investigation of the incident and are closely monitoring the incident,” the company said.

It added that further updates will be provided if and when more information becomes available.