No More Extrajudicial Killings, CS Kindiki Declares

The government Monday denounced the specter of extrajudicial killings as a law enforcement policy.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki stated the government will not condone arbitrary executions and warned that rogue security officers with a “trigger-happy” disposition will be held liable for their actions.

In a resounding reaffirmation of its commitment to respect for the rule of law and human rights, the CS announced that the country has entered a new era of accountability where justice for every citizen will be guaranteed and that no act of impunity by law enforcement officers will go unchecked.

“We have said as an administration we will end extrajudicial killings because it is not only illegal but also a violation of our Constitution and a transgression against human rights,” Kindiki said.

Speaking in Kotulo, Wajir County, the CS gave an assurance that no more enforced disappearances will be tolerated, adding that President William Ruto’s government has pulled the plug on all forms of vigilantism, a grave issue he said no longer has place in a civilized society of Kenya’s caliber.

“This government has brought to an end summary executions in our country, and our fathers and mothers should no longer be afraid that their sons or daughters will be carried off as suspects only to lose their lives while in our officers’ custody,” he said.

Kindiki’s remarks come nine months after President Ruto disbanded the Directorate of Criminal Investigations’ Special Service Unit (SSU), which the Head of State said had turned into “a killer squad.”

According to Kindiki, the government is banking on community engagements to improve the management of security, noting that impressive progress has been made on improving the relationship and collaboration between law enforcement officers and civilians.

However, he noted that terrorism remains the biggest threat to national and regional security, with the enemy turning to radicalization into violent extremism as a new strategy to attack the country from within.

Consequent, the Kindiki appealed to parents to keep in touch with their children and monitor their activities as a means to denying the criminals access into and avenues to hurt the country’s stability.

“Some of our young people are still being lured into joining the enemy to hurt our country. As parents, we must take note and know the whereabouts of our children,” he said.

“We have already declared that this will be the first government that will bring lasting peace to North and North Eastern Kenya. That is why we have declared a relentless war against the Al Shabaab, and we will do whatever it takes to eliminate them.”

He was addressing a public baraza after presiding over the operationalization of Kotulo Sub- County, in Wajir County, and the opening of the Sub-County Headquarters.

