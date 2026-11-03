NPHI announces two-year FELTP training programme; here’s how to apply

The Kenya National Public Health Institute (KNPHI) has announced the opening of applications for the Advanced Level Field Epidemiology and Laboratory Training Programme (FELTP) Cohort 22.

In a notice issued on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, the institute invited qualified and highly motivated professionals to apply for the specialised two-year training programme.

KNPHI said the Kenya FELTP aims to strengthen the epidemiological workforce within the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development.

The programme will equip participants with skills in disease surveillance, field epidemiological investigations and responding to public health threats at national and international levels.

The programme is open to technical employees of the National and County Governments working in departments responsible for human health, animal health or environmental health services.

Applicants must have at least two years of work experience in public health and hold a minimum of an Upper Second-Class Honours degree in Biological Sciences, Health Sciences or a related field from an institution recognised by the Commission for University Education (CUE).

Candidates must also have basic computer skills and be willing to work outside their current duty stations when necessary.

They should be available to travel nationally and internationally at short notice and meet the admission requirements for the Master of Science (MSc) in Field Epidemiology programme at Moi University.

Interested applicants are required to download and complete the biodata application form available on the FELTP website, AFENET website, KNPHI website, or Ministry of Health website.

County Government employees must submit their applications through their respective County Directors and/or County Executive Committee Members responsible for Health.

KNPHI has set November 20, 2026, as the deadline for receiving applications.

All applications must reach the institute by 5.00 p.m. on the stated date.