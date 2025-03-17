Nyamira ECDE learners to enjoy nutritional porridge – Governor Nyaribo 

Nyamira County will by May roll out a feeding program for children in the ecde classes.

County Governor Amos Nyaribo said already money has been set aside to fund program as soon as from next term.

The learners would be fed fortified porridge to enhance the attention span by learners, he stated.

Fortified porridge is nutritionally improved with soya beans, sardines, sorghum or sweet potato.

It is sweetened using natural sweeteners and fortified with micronutrients.

“The children would eat at least one cup of porridge a day when they return from home for next term,” Nyaribo said.

Most parents, he observed, were not providing sufficient nutrients in the feeds given to their young ones.

“Consequently we have seen the need to supply our 30,000 learners across all public schools with the said porridge,” he stated.

The feeding program, he noted, would spur enrollment in the schools.

The Governor was speaking Monday at Manga Stadium during the County’s education day.

Kitutu Masaba MP Clive Gisairo together with education officials, school principals and Knut officials attended the event.

At least 8500 KCSE candidates from Nyamira scored university entry grades during the 2024 exams.

Nyaribo also vowed robust funding support for village Polytechnics in the County to grow enrollment.

“Even as we continue to improve education in ECDE, we must also increase the funds for Polytechnics to spur enrollment,” stated Nyaribo.

He asked for broad mult sectoral support to improve the county’s education sector.

Gisairo said they were fighting to ensure Nyamira gets a university.

He said for a good education there should be a synergy between the County and the national government.