Nyeri Senator Wahome Wamatinga Sworn In As PSC Commissioner

Nyeri Senator Wahome Wamatinga has officially taken the oath of office as the newest Commissioner to the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC).

The swearing-in ceremony, held at the PSC headquarters in County Hall, was presided over by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, who also serves as the Commission’s chairman.

Senator Wamatinga succeeds Laikipia Senator John Kinyua, who recently resigned from the position.

Speaker Wetang’ula praised Wamatinga as a dedicated leader and urged him to uphold the principles outlined in his oath of office, which emphasize confidentiality, faithfulness, and allegiance to the Constitution.

“I have known Senator Wamatinga as a steadfast politician who avoids the toxic politics common in our country. I am confident he will add tremendous value to the Commission,” Wetang’ula remarked during the ceremony.

The Speaker assured Wamatinga of the Commission’s support as he settles into his new role, emphasizing the importance of teamwork among Commissioners in fulfilling their mandate.

Wetang’ula also called on Wamatinga to actively support the Commission’s efforts to foster collaboration between Parliament and other branches of government, including the Executive and Judiciary.

As part of his remarks, the Speaker noted that the new position would provide Wamatinga with opportunities to better serve his constituents in Nyeri.

“The position of Commissioner comes with additional benefits that will help you represent your people more effectively,” Wetang’ula added.

Fellow Commissioners, including Mohammed Ali, Mishi Mboko, and Patrick Makau, extended their congratulations and pledged their support to Wamatinga. Likoni MP Mboko welcomed him warmly, saying, “We work as a team at the Commission, and we are confident you will strengthen our efforts.”

Mohammed Ali expressed his enthusiasm for a productive working relationship, while Patrick Makau affirmed his belief that Wamatinga would bring great value to the Commission.

In his acceptance speech, Wamatinga expressed gratitude for the privilege of joining the PSC.

“I thank the Senate for approving my appointment. This is an exciting moment for me as a politician, and I am ready to learn and contribute,” he said.

The Senator emphasized that no one holds a monopoly on knowledge and expressed his commitment to serving diligently.