Asake, Davido, Tems, Larmar, Beyoncé, Megan Thee Stallion Featured Among Obama’s Favorite Music Of 2023

Former U.S. President Barack Obama has continued his annual tradition of sharing a curated list of his favorite music to cap off the year.

In his recently revealed compilation for 2023, Obama showcased a diverse selection of artists, including notable representatives from the vibrant Afrobeats genre.

Afrobeats heavyweights, namely Davido, Asake, Burna Boy, and Tems, received recognition in Obama’s eclectic list, alongside musicians from various parts of the world.

International Afrobeats sensation Tems earned her spot with the enchanting single ‘Me & U,’ one of her standout releases in 2023. The artist’s inclusion reflects the global impact of her music.

Here are some of my favorite songs from this year. Let me know if there are any artists or songs I should check out. pic.twitter.com/8BaeGxWUsv — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 29, 2023

Burna Boy, celebrated for his dynamic contributions to the genre, secured a spot with the track ‘Sitting On Top Of The World,’ featuring 21 Savage.

Notably, this single received a nomination for Best Melodic Rap Performance at the upcoming 2024 Grammy Awards, marking Burna Boy’s historic achievement as the first Nigerian lead artist nominated outside the global categories.

Davido’s chart-topping hit ‘Unavailable,’ featuring Musa Keys, made Obama’s esteemed list, emphasizing the song’s international appeal. Additionally, Asake’s ‘Amapiano,’ featuring Olamide, caught the attention of the former president, earning recognition as one of his favorite tracks of the year. Both songs garnered 2024 Grammy nominations for Best African Song Performance, adding to their accolades.

Ayra Starr’s ‘Rush,’ another outstanding track, also secured a place on Obama’s list, following its inclusion in the 2022 compilation. The song has earned a nomination in the newly created category of Best African Song Performance at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

Other international artist featured include Karol G and Sahkira with their song TQG, Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves ‘I Iemember Everything’ and Allison Russell ‘The Returner.

Others include Victoria Monet, Jason Isbell, Brent Faiyaz, Megan Thee Stallion, Blondshell, Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar.