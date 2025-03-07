ODM Fronts Alego Usonga MP Onunga To Succeed Ndindi Nyoro In Budget Committee

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has nominated Alego Usonga MP Samuel Onunga to chair the Budget and Appropriations Committee, a position previously held by Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro.

The proposal comes as part of a broader parliamentary reshuffle that has seen several lawmakers lose their committee leadership roles.

Among those removed from their positions is Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba, who chaired the Constitutional Implementation Oversight Committee. Others affected include Roysambu MP Mwafrika Augustine Kamande, who reportedly missed President William Ruto’s Sunday service in his constituency, Naivasha MP Jayne Kihara from the Lands Committee, and Mumias East MP Peter Salasya.

In a memo issued on Thursday, ODM also proposed Nelson Jack Wamboka to head the Governance and Education Committee. Other nominees include Wangwe Emanuale for the Social Service Administration and Agriculture Committee, David Losiakou for the Commercial and Energy Affairs Committee, Nicholas Tindi for the Public Accounts Committee, and Raphael Sauti for the Committee on Implementation.

The party further nominated Fatuma Zinab to chair the Special Funds Committee, Benerd Maska to lead the Trade, Industry, and Cooperatives Committee, and Ken Chonga for the Labour Committee.

“Kindly comply with the above party position and note that any disobedience will be delat with firmly,” Minority Party Leader Junet Mohamed said in the memo.

Parliament Declares Leadership Vacancies in 38 Committees

Following the reconstitution of committee memberships on March 5, the National Assembly has declared vacancies for chairpersons and vice-chairpersons in 38 committees. Elections for the new leadership will take place on Wednesday, March 12, and Thursday, March 13, 2025.

In an official letter dated March 6, National Assembly Clerk Samuel Njoroge informed MPs of the vacancies, citing Standing Order 179 (2). He directed interested members to collect nomination papers from designated offices.

MPs vying for leadership roles in the Audit, Appropriations, and General Purpose Committees must submit their nomination papers by Tuesday, March 11, at 5:00 PM at Continental House, 4th Floor, Room 401. For the 20 Departmental Committees, applications must be submitted at Bunge Tower, 8th Floor, Room 19, by Wednesday, March 12, at 5:00 PM.

Election Schedule

Elections for the 18 Audit, Appropriations, and General Purpose Committees will be held on Wednesday, March 12.

Elections for the 20 Departmental Committees will take place on Thursday, March 13.