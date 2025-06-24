ODPP Announces 19 Job Vacancies; How To Apply

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has announced 19 job vacancies in various departments.

In a public notice released on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga called on qualified Kenyans to apply for the advertised positions.

Among the vacancies are key roles including Secretary Prosecution Services, Assistant Director of Human Resource Development, Assistant Director of Human Resource Management, Principal Human Resource Management Officer, Principal Public Affairs and Corporate Communication Officer, Administration Officer, and five Prosecution Counsels.

The ODPP is also seeking to fill support roles such as Research Officer, three Personal Secretaries, three Clerical Officers, and a Prosecution Clerk.

Interested and eligible applicants are required to submit their applications online via the ODPP careers portal at www.odpp.go.ke or directly through https://jobs.prosecutions.go.ke/. The deadline for all applications is July 15, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. East African Time.

DPP Ingonga urged all qualified Kenyans, including persons with disabilities and individuals from marginalized and minority communities, to apply.

“Shortlisted candidates will be required to present original copies of their national ID, academic and professional certificates, and transcripts during the interviews,” the notice added.