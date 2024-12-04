ODPP Decries Budgetary Constraints As 2023-2027 Strategic Plan Is Launched

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP) has raised concerns over inadequate budgetary allocations as it unveiled its Strategic Plan for 2023-2027.

The plan, presented to Deputy President Kithure Kindiki on Wednesday Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga underscores significant challenges the office faces in fulfilling its prosecutorial mandate.

A key concern outlined in the report is the underfunding of the Prosecution Training Institute (PTI), which hampered its implementation during the previous strategic period.

“Inadequate resources and budgetary allocation for the infrastructural development of PTI,”Ingonga said.

The ODPP attributed the setbacks to insufficient resources for infrastructure development and an inadequate legal and policy framework to operationalize the institute.

Additionally, lifelong learning programs were hindered by a lack of human resources, finances, time, and monitoring and evaluation mechanisms.

Ingonga highlighted other challenges, including limited staff sensitization on the Code of Conduct and Ethics, the absence of a legal framework for implementing a diversion policy, and inadequate monitoring and evaluation structures.

“Several lessons have been drawn from the Excellence Charter (2020-2023) that will greatly inform the successful implementation of this Strategic Plan,” Ingonga said.

The new Strategic Plan aligns with Kenya’s Vision 2030, the Medium-Term Plan I, and the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

It outlines seven strategic issues, including prosecution performance, quality assurance mechanisms, funding, human resource capacity, inter-agency collaboration, organizational effectiveness, and policy implementation.

The plan emphasizes the ODPP’s commitment to prosecuting corruption and economic crimes. Recent successes include cases involving former officials such as James Humphrey Oswago, Peter Mangiti, and Moses Lenolkulal, among others.

“To achieve a just and cohesive society, the ODPP continues to serve the interests of justice by conducting timely and independent prosecutions,” Ingonga stated.

The ODPP intends to support government priorities in five critical sectors: agriculture, MSMEs, housing, health, and the digital superhighway.

The office aims to adopt innovative prosecution approaches and promote alternatives to prosecution while engaging communities to ensure accountability and the rule of law.

For agriculture, the ODPP will address crimes like theft, fraud, and the distribution of counterfeit seeds, safeguarding investments and promoting economic growth.

In housing, it plans to uphold legal standards in urban development and implement policies addressing climate change and environmental degradation.

“The Office will also develop and implement a sustainability and green plan policy geared towards going beyond criminal litigation to participating and playing a critical role in addressing climate change and environmental degradation,” he said showing his commitment in combating climate change.

Deputy President Prof. Kithure Kindiki urged prosecutors to perform their duties impartially, protect human rights, and ensure equality before the law. He emphasized the importance of operating an expeditious criminal justice system free from discrimination.