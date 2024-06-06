Omar Epps, an American actor, rapper, music producer, and songwriter, has a net worth of $8 million. He is most renowned for his role as Dr. Eric Foreman on the hit series “House, M.D.,” where he earned $100,000 per episode.

Omar Epps Net Worth $8 Million Date of Birth July 20, 1973 Place of Birth Brooklyn, New York Nationality American Profession Actor, Rapper, Music Producer, and Songwriter

Early Life

Omar Epps was born on July 20, 1973, in Brooklyn, New York. He began writing poetry and songs in elementary school. After his parents divorced, he was raised by his mother, Bonnie Maria Epps, an elementary school principal. They lived in various Brooklyn neighborhoods, including Bedford-Stuyvesant, East New York, and East Flatbush. Omar graduated from the Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts and performed with a rap group called Wolfpack during his teens.

Acting Career

Epps began his acting career in the late ’80s, achieving his breakthrough with a starring role in the 1992 film “Juice,” alongside Tupac Shakur. He continued to build his reputation with roles in “The Program” and the TV movie “Deadly Voyage,” for which he won the Best Actor award at the Monte Carlo Television Festival.

In 1997, Epps appeared in “Scream 2” and starred in “First Time Felon,” a true story about a small-time criminal navigating the reform system. He gained further recognition with his role as Dr. Dennis Grant on “ER,” followed by notable performances in films such as “The Wood” and “In Too Deep.”

Also Read: Nyjah Huston Net Worth

In 2000, he starred in the romantic sports drama “Love & Basketball” opposite Sanaa Lathan. The film was a critical and commercial success, earning them multiple award nominations.

House, M.D. and Other Roles

Epps’ most iconic role came in 2004 when he was cast as Dr. Eric Foreman on the Fox series “House.” He won the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series three times for his performance. He also appeared in films like “Dracula 2000,” “Big Trouble,” “Conviction,” and “Brother.”

From 2014 to 2018, he starred in TV series such as “Resurrection,” “Shooter,” and “This Is Us.” In 2020, he played a leading role in Netflix’s psychological thriller “Fatal Affair.”

Other Ventures

Epps was a character in the 2004 video game “Def Jam: Fight for NY” and released an album titled “Omar Epps Presents… The Get Back.” He co-produced the theme song for “The Wayans Brothers” sitcom and authored an autobiography, “From Fatherless to Fatherhood,” in 2018. He also narrated an educational video for RepresentUs about America’s criminal justice system.

Personal Life

Omar Epps has been married to Keisha Spivey, a member of the R&B group Total, since 2005. The couple lives in California with their two children, K’mari Mae and Amir. Epps also has a daughter, Aiyanna, from a previous relationship. He is fluent in Spanish and French.

Real Estate

In 2001, Epps purchased a home in Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles, for $430,000. Today, the property’s value is estimated at around $3 million.

Omar Epps Net Worth

Omar Epps net worth is $8 million.