Ombudsman, PPRA, And UFAA Advertise Job Vacancies

Three government institutions— the Office of the Ombudsman, the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA), and the Unclaimed Financial Assets Authority (UFAA)— have announced job vacancies, inviting qualified applicants to apply.

The Office of the Ombudsman has advertised the position of Personal Assistant to the Commission Chairperson.

Job requirements and specifications are available on the Ombudsman’s website at www.ombudsman.go.ke.

Applicants must submit a cover letter, curriculum vitae, copies of certificates, and other supporting documents by March 25, 2025, at 5:00 PM.

Applications should be sent through the CAJ e-recruitment portal accessible via the website or in a clearly marked envelope.

The Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) has announced 15 job openings, including positions for directors and deputy directors in various departments. Interested candidates are required to apply online through the PPRA jobs portal at https://ppra.go.ke/careers.

Shortlisted candidates will be required to present original documents for verification during the interview.

The deadline for applications is April 4, 2025, at 5:00 PM (EAT). More details on job descriptions and qualifications can be found on the PPRA website at www.ppra.go.ke.

The Unclaimed Financial Assets Authority (UFAA) has announced a vacancy for the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Trustee.

The successful candidate will report to the Board of Directors, serve as an ex-officio board member, and oversee the authority’s operations to ensure its mandate is effectively implemented.

According to the job notice, the CEO will be responsible for executing the authority’s overall strategy, fostering a positive organizational culture, and providing leadership in the administration of the UFAA Act, resource management, and financial oversight.

To qualify, applicants must have at least 15 years of work experience, including five years in senior management. They must hold a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Economics, Finance, or a related field from a university recognized by the Commission for University Education. A Master’s degree in Strategic Management, Economics, Business Administration, or a related discipline is also required.

Applicants must also be members of a relevant professional body where applicable, have a leadership course certificate lasting at least four weeks from a recognized institution, and be proficient in computer applications. They must fulfill the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution by obtaining clearance certificates from relevant authorities. Strong leadership, strategic management, analytical, and communication skills are essential for the role.

The position is offered on a three-year renewable contract, subject to performance. The successful candidate will receive a competitive remuneration package as determined by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission.

Applicants should submit a signed cover letter, an updated CV detailing current and expected remuneration, academic and professional qualifications, work experience, and contact information. The CV should include names, phone numbers, and email addresses of at least three referees. Copies of educational and professional certificates, along with a valid identity card or passport, must also be included.

Shortlisted candidates must provide clearance certificates from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), and a Credit Reference Bureau (CRB). They must also consent to a background verification process conducted by the Board.

Applications can be submitted via registered post, email, or hand-delivery to UFAA’s offices at 2nd Floor, Pacis Centre, Westlands, off Waiyaki Way. The deadline for submission is March 31, 2025, at 5:00 PM.

Applications should be clearly marked with the job reference and title on both the cover letter and envelope and addressed to:

The Chairman, Board of Directors

Unclaimed Financial Assets Authority

P.O. Box 28235-00200

Nairobi

Online applications should be sent in PDF format to ceorecruitment2025@ufaa.go.ke.

Further details on the position are available on the UFAA website at www.ufaa.go.ke.

“Incomplete applications and those without relevant qualifications and documentation will not be considered. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted,” UFAA stated.