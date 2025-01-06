Omtatah Calls For Accountability After Denied Entry At DCI Headquarters

Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah has raised concerns about accountability and equality at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Headquarters after being denied entry on Monday.

Omtatah expressed his disappointment in a statement, describing the incident as deeply troubling. He had visited the DCI headquarters on Kiambu Road to urgently follow up on a Certificate of Good Conduct for a colleague, which had been delayed.

“This certificate, which is often required for employment and other essential services, is a vital public service that should be accessible to all Kenyans without unnecessary barriers,” Omtatah said.

He added that the denial of entry highlighted ongoing inefficiencies within public service delivery.

“This incident is not only shocking but also a clear indication of systemic issues that continue to affect public service,” he said.

The Senator emphasized that public institutions are mandated to serve citizens with transparency, accountability, and fairness. He argued that denying access to such essential services erodes public trust and goes against the principles of equitable service delivery outlined in the Constitution.

Omtatah called on the DCI to review and streamline its entry protocols to ensure urgent matters are handled with the seriousness they deserve.

He also called for the establishment of a transparent and accessible complaints mechanism for those facing challenges when accessing services.

Furthermore, he stressed the need for all officers at public service points to maintain professionalism, respect, and courtesy toward the public.

“As a leader committed to justice, fairness, and transparency, I will continue to advocate for reforms that remove barriers to essential services,” Omtatah affirmed. “The government must ensure that public offices remain open, accessible, and functional for every citizen.”

He also urged Kenyans to remain firm in demanding accountability and equitable service delivery from all public institutions.

“We must not tolerate inefficiency or impunity in the systems meant to serve us,” Omtatah concluded.