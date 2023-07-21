One Shot Dead in Kawangware During Demos

A man was shot and killed in Nairobi’s Kawangware area as police quelled an anti-government protest in the area.

The man was shot in the head on Thursday evening by police, locals said.

Police claimed they had been called to quell a confrontation between two groups when the incident happened.

It was during the process of quelling the confrontation that the man was shot in the head, Nairobi police boss Adamson Bungei said.

Read: Police Officer Arrested for Participating in Protests in Makueni

He said they are investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

This increased to at least ten, the number of people so far shot dead by police in anti-government protests in the country since Wednesday.

The others were shot in Nakuru, Nairobi, Kisumu and Makueni. The cases are under probe even as police are being accused of not reporting them.

Officials at the Independent Policing Oversight Authority say they are concerned as to why police are not reporting deaths to them as required by law.

Read Also: Three Vehicles Burnt in Kibra in Second Day of Protests

This has raised suspicions the police are being directed to underreport the veracity of the issue.

More than 300 people have been arrested in the chaos drawing condemnation from civil societies and the international community.

Azimio La Umoja Coalition and civil societies have called for protests to denounce the high cost of living and the Finance Act 2023.

Dozens of protesters are nursing wounds in hospitals after being shot by police and hit by objects.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...