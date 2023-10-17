Ongoing Portland Cement Demolitions Are Ungodly – Raila

Azimio la Umoja coalition party leader Raila Odinga has condemned the government over the ongoing Portland Cement demolitions.

Speaking moments after being denied access to the demolition site, the former prime minister described the act as “ungodly”.

Raila attacked President William Ruto for allowing the demolitions to continue as hundreds were left homeless.

“What is going on here is ungodly. During Ruto’s campaign in July 2022, he had promised to abolish unlawful demolitions in the country this is exactly what he is doing,” he said.

He noted that the process is a gross violation of human rights and right to adequate housing.

“This is coming at a time when the government is pushing to have everyone in the country have good shelter. What is going on here indicates a systematic disregard of recognised human rights standards,” he added.

According to the opposition honcho, those affected are the lowly in society.

“Children who are learning in some of the schools here have seen their school going down despite upcoming national examinations. The eviction has taken place just as the rains are coming in, and left without alternative accommodation and essential needs,” he told reporters.

He also stated that those enforcing the process used excessive force even as incidents of theft were reported.

“What was the urge to use force? Why not allow people to move out peacefully, let us say next year? We are talking about people who most likely used the company cement to construct houses only for the houses to be demolished by the same company,” he said.

The ODM leader urged the government to settle the affected people elsewhere.

He also asserted that the process would not go unchallenged.

Tuesday marks five days since the demolitions began.

