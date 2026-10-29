Onyonka confirms move to Linda Mwananchi, eyes treasurer’s post

Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka has confirmed that he is joining the Linda Mwananchi political faction, where he expects to serve as treasurer, in a move that could reshape political alignments in the Gusii region ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Onyonka, however, downplayed the possibility of a fallout with former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, insisting that his decision to join the emerging outfit had the former CS’s blessings.

Speaking to Kahawatungu by phone on Thursday, the senator said he was among the founders of Linda Mwananchi and had been tipped to take up the treasurer’s position.

“Yes, I have decided to join them, partly because I am also among the founders and, secondly, I will help as a treasurer,” Onyonka said.

Asked whether the move amounted to abandoning Matiang’i’s political camp, the senator defended his decision to associate with the faction linked to Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna.

“How else can we know what is happening if we can’t embrace Sifuna?” he posed.

Matiang’i had not publicly confirmed Onyonka’s claim that he had endorsed the move by the time of publication.

The development comes amid shifting political alliances within the opposition as leaders position themselves ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Linda Mwananchi has emerged as a platform for politicians advocating a different approach to opposition politics, with Sifuna among its prominent figures. Other leaders associated with the faction include Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and Siaya Governor James Orengo.

Onyonka had previously endorsed Sifuna for president, signalling his growing association with the faction as competing political formations seek to consolidate support.

His anticipated appointment as treasurer would place him in a formal leadership role as the outfit moves to establish its structures, mobilise supporters and expand its political presence ahead of the polls.

The senator’s move could also influence political discussions in Kisii County, where leaders are weighing their options amid emerging alliances and efforts to build regional support for national political contenders.

His insistence that the decision had Matiang’i’s blessings leaves questions about how the former Cabinet secretary views the new political alignment, particularly as he seeks to consolidate his own support base ahead of the next election.

Linda Mwananchi is scheduled to launch its political party and headquarters in Nairobi on Friday before holding a rally in Kwale County on Saturday.

Onyonka’s entry adds to the evolving opposition realignments as politicians begin defining their positions and alliances ahead of the 2027 General Election.