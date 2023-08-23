Oparanya Arrested Over Alleged Embezzlement of Sh1.3 Billion During Tenure – EACC

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has explained the arrest and grilling of former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya.

In a statement signed by EACC deputy CEO Abdi Mohamud, the former county boss was apprehended over the embezzlement of public funds amounting to Sh1.3 billion during his tenure.

The deputy ODM party leader served as governor for ten years.

He was picked up alongside his wife, Priscilla, at their Nairobi home. They were then taken to EACC headquarters at the Integrity Centre where they were grilled for hours.

The anti-graft officers also raided his rural home in Mabole.

Here, area senator Boni Khalwale claimed, officers discovered 38 title deeds all in his name, 18 County land Title deeds, County vehicle registration plates and two computers.

The officers also found 789 files of contractual documents and contractor names, a hunting riffle and undisclosed documents in an inbuilt wall safe in his bedroom.

WHAT POLICE RECOVERED FROM OPARANYA'S MABOLE HOME:

~38 Land Title deeds in his name.

~18 County land Title deeds.

~County vehicle registration plates

~Two computers.

~789 files of contractual documents & contractor names.

~A hunting riffle

In 2017, the Senate Public Accounts and Investment Committee (PAIC) summoned the EACC over Oparanya’s refusal to honour summons regarding a Sh30 million expenditure.

“Following the refusal by the Governor of Kakamega, we have resolved to call a meeting to deliberate appropriate action to be taken against Mr Oparanya,” said then West Pokot Senator John Lonyangapuo.

Lonyangapuo then accused Oparanya of defying PAIC sanctions to answer audit queries for the financial years 2014/15, 15/16 and 16/17.

“He is unable to account on how money was spent. He must resign for failing to account for resources devolved to the counties from the national government through the Senate,” he said.

