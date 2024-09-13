OpenAI Unveils New AI Model Capable Of Tackling Advanced Science And Math Problems

OpenAI has introduced a groundbreaking artificial intelligence model designed to handle more complex challenges in science, coding, and mathematics.

The model, known as OpenAI o1, was released on Thursday as a preview and is expected to receive regular updates. It will soon be available to most ChatGPT users.

OpenAI explained that the new model has been trained to spend more time thinking through problems before giving a response, similar to how humans approach difficult tasks.

“Through training, these models learn to refine their thinking process, try different strategies, and recognize mistakes,” OpenAI stated on its website.

The company highlighted several potential uses of the new model, such as assisting healthcare researchers in annotating cell sequencing data and helping physicists generate complex mathematical formulas for quantum optics.

Noam Brown, a research scientist at OpenAI, emphasized the potential of future versions of this model. “OpenAI’s o1 thinks for seconds, but we aim for future versions to think for hours, days, or even weeks,” Brown posted on X (formerly Twitter).

He acknowledged that running such AI models might increase energy costs but posed the question, “What cost would you pay for a new cancer drug? For breakthrough batteries?”

The energy consumption of advanced AI systems like OpenAI o1 is a growing concern, as it requires substantial electricity.

This issue was set to be discussed between senior White House officials and top US tech leaders, including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Google executive Ruth Porat, and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, according to sources.

While AI offers the potential to solve significant problems such as cancer and climate change, it also raises complex questions about its environmental impact.

The energy demand for running AI systems could contribute to global warming, a concern that experts are grappling with.

OpenAI noted that its new model currently lacks some of the features available in ChatGPT, such as browsing the web for information or uploading files and images.

However, it remains a major leap forward in terms of handling complex reasoning tasks.

In tests, OpenAI o1 performed at a similar level to PhD students in physics, chemistry, and biology.

The model also achieved an impressive result in a qualifying exam for the International Mathematics Olympiad, correctly solving 83% of the problems.