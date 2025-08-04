Oscar Sudi Warns Kenyans In US Against Funding Gachagua

Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua’s bid to raise funds from Kenyans living in the United States has faced a blow after Kapsaret MP Oscar Sudi urged the diaspora community not to support him.

In a video shared online, Sudi—an outspoken ally of President William Ruto—accused Gachagua of being unpatriotic and insincere. He urged Kenyans abroad to reject Gachagua’s appeals for financial help, claiming the former Deputy President had ignored genuine advice that could have saved his political career.

“This person has been complaining about fake advisers, yet he refused to listen to the people who could have helped him avoid impeachment,” Sudi said. “I ask all Kenyans in the US not to donate any money or gifts to him.”

Sudi was responding to Gachagua’s recent claims that President Ruto’s government was being advised by “school dropouts.” The MP dismissed the remarks as misleading, saying that Gachagua himself had often sought his advice during his time in office.

“He called me when he was about to be impeached. I gave him solid advice, but he ignored it. Now he goes around complaining and inciting people abroad not to send money home,” Sudi said.

The MP also accused Gachagua of being dishonest, noting that while Gachagua questions his level of education in public, he secretly trusted him for political counsel.

According to Sudi, Gachagua’s ongoing attacks on the government and calls for diaspora resistance are damaging to Kenya’s economy. He said the former DP’s statements amounted to sabotage, especially at a time when many families rely on diaspora remittances to survive.

Gachagua and Sudi have been at loggerheads in recent weeks, especially after reports that Gachagua advised Kenyans abroad to stop remitting money in protest against the current administration. Sudi described the remarks as reckless and a betrayal of hardworking Kenyans at home and abroad.

“Diaspora remittances are critical to our economy. Telling Kenyans not to send money is like asking them to abandon their families. That’s not leadership,” Sudi said.