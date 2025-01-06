Owalo Appoints Communication Experts to Boost Government Delivery Unit

The Deputy Chief of Staff for Performance and Delivery Management, Eliud Owalo, has appointed a team of renowned communication and branding specialists to join the Government Delivery Unit (GDU).

This move aims to enhance government communication, stakeholder engagement, and the positioning of leadership and programs as viable products in the public domain.

Heading the team is Dr. Carol Mandi, a seasoned strategic communications advisor, publisher, and editor. Dr. Mandi has previously served as an advisor to the Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Communications, and Digital Economy. She has also held roles as the publisher of various magazines, the managing editor of True Love Magazine, and a sub-editor at Nation Media Group.

Dr. Mandi’s academic credentials include a Doctorate Degree from Veridian Christian University in the USA, an MBA from the University of Stellenbosch Business School, and a Bachelor of Education in Linguistics and Literature from Moi University.

Archie Achieng Ojany-Alai, a branding expert, brings her extensive experience to the GDU. She previously served as the Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Sports in Kisumu County and worked with leading firms such as Leo Burnett Advertising in London and McCann Erickson in Kenya.

Ojany-Alai holds a Master of Arts in Advanced Marketing from Kingston University in London, a postgraduate degree in Leadership from Oxford University, and a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from the University of Nairobi.

Former KTN reporter Boniface Odinga has also joined the GDU. With a background in journalism, Mr. Odinga has taught at USIU and Maseno University and served as the Director of Communications for Siaya County.

Patrick Amimo, a veteran journalist and former bureau chief at The Standard Group, is another key addition. Amimo has held roles as a KTN news anchor, news editor at Express TV, and senior reporter at NTV. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Moi University and a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication from the University of Nairobi’s School of Journalism.

Wambui Ng’ayu, a branding and advertising specialist, brings her expertise to the GDU after stints at Scanad, Nuturn Bates, and Transcend Media. She has also worked with NTV and K24. Ms. Ng’ayu holds a postgraduate degree in Branding from Goldman Sachs in New York and a Bachelor’s Degree from Strathmore Business School.

Lastly, Alloyce Obare, a product development and branding expert, joins the team. He previously served as a delivery advisor in the Ministry of Information, Communications, and the Digital Economy and as Chief of Staff in Siaya County. Obare holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and Digital Communications from London Metropolitan University in the UK.

Owalo emphasized that the appointments are part of efforts to bolster government communication and ensure effective stakeholder engagement.

The new team will focus on enhancing the visibility and credibility of government leadership, projects, and programs.

“With this skilled team, we aim to position the government and its initiatives as viable products in the marketplace. Their expertise will be instrumental in driving performance and delivery,” Owalo stated.