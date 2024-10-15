P.J. Washington Siblings: Get to Know Spencer and Alexandria

Paul Jamaine Washington Jr., born August 23, 1998, is an American professional basketball player for the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA.

He played college basketball at Kentucky and was selected 12th overall by the Charlotte Hornets in the 2019 NBA Draft, earning All-Rookie Second Team honors in 2020.

Washington was traded to the Mavericks in February 2024, contributing significantly during their playoff run, averaging 13 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.

He is known for his competitive edge and recently gained attention for a viral moment during the playoffs.

Siblings

Washington has two siblings, a brother named Spencer and a sister named Alexandria.

His parents, Sherry and Paul Washington Sr., both played basketball at Middle Tennessee State University.

Washington married Alisah Chanel in October 2023 and has a son named Preston.

College career

Washington played for the Kentucky Wildcats from 2017 to 2019.

During his freshman year (2017-2018), he participated in 37 games, starting in 30 of them.

He averaged 10.8 points and 5.7 rebounds per game, although his performance was somewhat hindered by a pinkie injury.

Despite this setback, Washington contributed to the team’s journey to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament.

In his sophomore year (2018-2019), Washington significantly improved his game, averaging 15.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game.

He showcased his versatility as both a forward and center, earning recognition for his skills on the court.

His efforts led to him being named to the All-SEC First Team and receiving consensus All-American honors.

The Wildcats reached the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament that season, further solidifying Washington’s reputation as a rising star.

NBA career

Washington was selected as the 12th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets.

He made an immediate impact during his rookie season (2019-2020), averaging 12.2 points and 5.4 rebounds per game while shooting 31.4% from three-point range.

Notably, he scored a career-high 27 points in his debut against the Chicago Bulls and was subsequently named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team.

Over the next few seasons with the Hornets, Washington continued to develop his skills, consistently averaging around 12-13 points and 6-7 rebounds per game.

Known for his ability to stretch the floor with reliable shooting and versatility on defense, he became an integral part of the Hornets’ rebuilding efforts.

In February 2024, Washington was traded to the Dallas Mavericks, where he made an immediate impact during their playoff run.

He averaged approximately 13 points and 6.6 rebounds per game, contributing significantly to the team’s success and adding depth to their frontcourt alongside star players.

Accolades

Washington has received several accolades throughout his basketball career.

During his time at the University of Kentucky, he was named to the NCAA Consensus All-America Third Team and recognized as a third-team All-American by multiple organizations, including the Associated Press and the National Association of Basketball Coaches.

He was also selected for the All-Southeastern Conference First Team by both coaches and media, and was a semifinalist for the Citizen Naismith Trophy.

In the NBA, Washington was named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team in 2020 after an impressive debut season.

He has recorded multiple career highs, including scoring 43 points in a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in March 2023.

His contributions during the 2024 playoffs were pivotal, where he averaged 13 points and 6.6 rebounds per game, helping the Dallas Mavericks reach the NBA Finals.