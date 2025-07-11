Paddy Pimblett Siblings: Get to Know Kirsty Nunnen and Luke Pimo

Paddy Pimblett, widely known as “Paddy The Baddy,” is a professional mixed martial artist hailing from Liverpool, England.

Born on January 3, 1995, in Huyton, Merseyside, he has risen to prominence in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), competing in the lightweight division.

Known for his charismatic personality, distinctive floppy hair, and aggressive fighting style, Pimblett has become one of the most recognizable figures in British MMA.

Growing up in a close-knit family, he was influenced by his parents, Mark and Jackie Pimblett, and began training in mixed martial arts at the age of 15 after being inspired by a UFC fight between Rich Franklin and Vitor Belfort.

Beyond the octagon, Pimblett is a vocal socialist, a supporter of Liverpool Football Club, and an advocate for mental health awareness through his charity, The Baddy Foundation.

Siblings

Paddy has two siblings, an older sister named Kirsty Nunnen and an older brother named Luke Pimo.

Kirsty, who Paddy describes as a second mother figure, has been a significant supporter throughout his MMA career.

Based in Liverpool, she is an entrepreneur and craftsman who started her own business in 2020, creating handmade mesh wreaths, which she sells through her Instagram handle.

Kirsty is married and has four children, and her close bond with Paddy is evident in his public acknowledgment of her role in his life.

Career

Pimblett’s professional MMA career began in 2012 at the age of 17, when he debuted with a 3-0 record before signing with Cage Warriors, a prominent European MMA promotion.

In 2016, he achieved a significant milestone by winning the Cage Warriors featherweight championship, defeating Johnny Frachey at the Echo Arena in Liverpool.

He defended the title once against Julian Erosa in a controversial unanimous decision before relinquishing it in 2017.

Pimblett joined the UFC in 2021, making an explosive debut with a first-round TKO victory over Luigi Vendramini at UFC Fight Night 191.

Since then, he has maintained an undefeated streak in the UFC, securing notable wins against fighters like Rodrigo Vargas, Jordan Leavitt, Jared Gordon, Tony Ferguson, and King Green.

His fight against Gordon at UFC 282 in 2022 sparked controversy, with many believing Gordon deserved the victory, but Pimblett’s resilience and fan appeal kept him in the spotlight.

Pimblett is currently ranked #10 in the UFC lightweight division and is preparing for a high-profile bout against Michael Chandler at UFC 314, aiming to break into the top five and pursue a title shot.

Accolades

Pimblett is a former Cage Warriors featherweight champion, a title he won in 2016 and defended once, cementing his status as one of the UK’s top prospects.

In the UFC, he has earned multiple Performance of the Night awards, including for his submission victories over Rodrigo Vargas in 2022, Jordan Leavitt in 2022, and his standout performance against Michael Chandler at UFC 314 in 2025, which also earned him a $50,000 bonus.

His aggressive fighting style, combining jiu-jitsu prowess with a 56% takedown defense and a submission average of 2.4, has made him a fan favorite.

Beyond the octagon, Pimblett’s establishment of The Baddy Foundation in 2022, focused on men’s mental health and combating child food insecurity, has earned him praise as a socially conscious athlete.