Pain as Arati Staff in Face Christmas Without Money 

Staff working in Kisii County now fear heading home for Christmas, days away, with empty pockets following biting delays of pay.

By Wednesday, the employees said they are now mulling a strike to pressure Governor Simba Arati to pay them their dues.

They said they have gone without pay for more than two months pushing them deeper into misery.

So dire is the situation, angry staff said, that most work stationaries are now reporting dismal turnout of staff due to lack of fare.

“This is the second month am reporting to duty without salary. Back in my house all essentials including sugar, salt and flour have run out,” a female staff lamented.

The situation gets embarrassing with school children now back home for the December recess.

“This morning my grade four girl asked me why we are not buying sugar and bread each morning as we used to. You would want the earth to swallow you to forget when things get this bad,” said a staff member.

A male staff said their spouses had begun to pester them asking them where they were taking their money.

“Recently my wife came fuming and bursting on me accusing me of squandering all my money on prostitutes. No amount of explanations were making sense any more,” stated the victim.

“Without salaries, chances of holding a Christmas celebration for their families were slim,” he added.

“Imagine a whole government worker who cannot afford unga for chapati at home for his family? Shameful,” he said.

Some workers protested the poor working conditions citing lack of vital tools to do work.

“I work in an office requiring constant use of papers. With no fresh supplies in months we just come and idle in the offices and go home. There is nothing going on,” she said.