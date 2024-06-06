Pam Grier, an iconic American actress, boasts a net worth of $4 million. She rose to fame in the early 1970s with roles in several blaxploitation films and made a significant comeback with Quentin Tarantino’s “Jackie Brown” in 1997.

Pam Grier Net Worth $4 Million Date of Birth May 26, 1949 Place of Birth Winston-Salem, North Carolina Nationality American Profession Actress

Early Life

Pam Grier was born on May 26, 1949, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Her mother, Gwendolyn, was a nurse and homemaker, and her father, Clarence, was a technical sergeant in the United States Air Force. Grier’s mixed heritage includes African-American, Chinese, Hispanic, Filipino, and Cheyenne roots. Due to her father’s military career, the family moved frequently before settling in Denver, Colorado, where Pam attended East High School. She participated in stage productions and beauty contests to fund her tuition at Metropolitan State College.

Breakthrough

Grier moved to Los Angeles in 1967 and started working as a switchboard operator for American International Pictures. Director Jack Hill discovered her, casting her in “The Big Doll House” and its sequel, “The Big Bird Cage.” Throughout the early ’70s, she became a staple in blaxploitation films, known for portraying strong, assertive women. Her breakout role came with “Coffy” (1973), where she played a nurse seeking revenge on drug dealers, making her the first African-American woman to headline an action film.

Grier’s success continued with films like “Foxy Brown,” “Sheba, Baby,” and “Friday Foster,” solidifying her status as a leading lady in the genre.

Career Transition in the 80s and 90s

With the decline of blaxploitation films, Grier transitioned to other genres. She appeared in “Fort Apache, The Bronx” (1981) alongside Paul Newman and in the horror film “Something Wicked This Way Comes.” Her diverse roles in the ’80s included the sports drama “Tough Enough,” the sci-fi film “The Vindicator,” and the political thriller “The Package.”

Also Read: Nyjah Huston Net Worth

In the early ’90s, Grier starred in films like “Class of 1999” and “Posse.” Her career saw a resurgence with Quentin Tarantino’s “Jackie Brown” (1997), which earned her critical acclaim and nominations for a Golden Globe, Satellite, and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Continued Success in the 2000s and 2010s

Grier’s film roles in the 2000s included “Snow Day,” “Ghosts of Mars,” and “Bones.” In the 2010s, she appeared in “Just Wright,” “Larry Crowne,” and “Poms.”

Television Career

Pam Grier’s television debut came in 1979 with “Roots: The Next Generation.” She had roles in “The Love Boat,” “Miami Vice,” and “The Cosby Show.” Grier’s most significant TV role was as Kate “Kit” Porter in the Showtime series “The L Word,” which ran from 2004 to 2009. She later appeared in “Smallville” and had a main role in the ABC sitcom “Bless This Mess” in 2019.

Personal Life

Pam Grier has had high-profile relationships with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Freddie Prinze, Richard Pryor, Don Cornelius, and Kevin Evans. Despite her many relationships, she has never married.

Real Estate

In 2000, Grier moved to Colorado and purchased a 4.6-acre ranch for $449,000, where she renovated the property and began rescuing horses. She listed the ranch for sale in April 2020 and sold it in October 2020 for $940,000.

Pam Grier Net Worth

Pam Grier net worth is $4 million.