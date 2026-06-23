Panel; 348 protest victims to receive Sh448.7 million in first compensation phase

The government officially commenced compensation for victims of human rights violations, including those arising from demonstrations and public protests between 2013 and 2025, with 348 verified victims set to receive a total of Sh448.7 million in the first phase of the programme.

Panel of Experts on Compensation of Victims of Human Rights Violations Chairperson Prof. Makau Mutua said the reparation process has now moved into the compensation stage for eligible victims who have completed all required procedures and provided consent.

Prof. Mutua noted that compensation is currently being issued only to victims who have consented to the process, describing consent as the final requirement before disbursement.

“The Panel of Experts on Compensation of Victims of Human Rights Violations, including those arising from demonstrations and public protests for the period 2013 to 2025, has officially commenced the reparation process by providing compensation to eligible and verified victims,” he stated.

“This is the first phase of the compensation programme and will be implemented on a continuous basis until every eligible victim has been compensated.”

According to the breakdown released by the panel, families of 115 victims who lost their lives will receive Sh3 million each, amounting to Sh345 million.

Another 24 victims classified under severe injuries will receive Sh1 million each, while 137 victims with moderate injuries will receive Sh500,000 each.

The panel further allocated Sh3 million to 60 victims who sustained minor injuries, Sh8 million to eight victims of aggravated sexual offences, and Sh200,000 to four victims classified under economic loss.

The total compensation in the first phase amounts to Sh448.7 million.

“To the victims, the long wait is over. Today, we begin to make right what was wrong. Your courage in coming forward has made this day possible. We honour your resilience and your dignity,” Prof. Mutua said.

The compensation programme follows a verification process guided by the Reparations Guidelines developed by the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR).

According to the panel, every approved claim underwent registration, verification, authentication, categorisation of harm, approval and disbursement before compensation was authorised.

The panel also announced that the names of compensated victims will be published periodically in the Kenya Gazette in accordance with the Data Protection Act, 2019.

Victims who are yet to file claims or provide their banking and payment details have been urged to do so without delay to facilitate future compensation.