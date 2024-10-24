Panthers designate Bryce Young as starter against Broncos after Andy Dalton’s car accident

The Carolina Panthers are returning to Bryce Young as quarterback after Andy Dalton, who replaced Young in Week 2, was injured in a car accident on Tuesday.

Head coach Dave Canales announced his quarterback change on Wednesday, after Dalton did not practise despite the fact that he did not require emergency medical transport following the crash that also involved his wife, children and dog. None of them required emergency medical transportation.

The damage Dalton sustained, however, appears to be enough for the Panthers to return to their 2023 No. 1 overall pick, Young, who was benched following his catastrophic first two starts of the season.

Canales also stated that the team would evaluate Dalton during the week to determine whether he can back up Young on Sunday against the Denver Broncos on the road.

Young started the season as the Panthers’ starter, hoping to improve on a disappointing debut year in the NFL in which the Panthers went 2-15.

However, the start to this season was not any better. The New Orleans Saints defeated the Panthers 47-10, with Young going 13-for-30 for 161 yards, no passing touchdowns, and two interceptions. And the Los Angeles

Chargers defeated them 26-3, despite Young only throwing for 86 yards and an interception.

Canales benched Young in favour of the veteran Dalton prior to Week 3 against the Raiders, and it proved to be the correct call, since Carolina’s only win this season came in Vegas. Dalton passed for 319 yards and three touchdowns in the 36-22 win.

The Panthers, on the other hand, have refused to entertain any trade talks for Young, believing that if he continues to improve, he will be more efficient when he returns to the starting lineup full time.

However, when scenarios like this develop with Dalton, Canales will need to get Young back in the saddle and ready to face a formidable Broncos defence that has allowed the third-lowest yards per game and points per game this season.

Canales stated that Young is thrilled to be back in the starting lineup.

“He’s been an absolute stud through this whole process,” he told me. “He’s been engaged and active in what we’re doing, so he’s thrilled with this opportunity. I’m excited for him to get another opportunity to play football.”

Young is 2-16 in his short tenure as a starting quarterback for the Panthers. He will face Broncos youngster Bo Nix, who appears to be improving with each week in Sean Payton’s Denver offence.