Paris 2024 Olympic Games Venues
Paris
- Aquatics Centre
- Sports: Artistic Swimming, Diving, Water Polo
- Location: Paris
- Bercy Arena
- Sports: Artistic Gymnastics, Basketball, Trampoline
- Location: Paris
- Eiffel Tower Stadium
- Sports: Beach Volleyball
- Location: Paris
- Invalides
- Sports: Archery, Athletics, Cycling Road
- Location: Paris
- Hotel de Ville
- Sports: Athletics
- Location: Paris
- La Defense Arena
- Sports: Swimming, Water Polo
- Location: Nanterre
- Porte de La Chapelle Arena
- Sports: Badminton, Rhythmic Gymnastics
- Location: Paris
- Pont Alexandre III
- Sports: Marathon Swimming, Triathlon
- Location: Paris
- South Paris Arena
- Sports: Handball, Table Tennis, Volleyball, Weightlifting
- Location: Paris
Bordeaux
- Bordeaux Stadium
- Sports: Football/Soccer
- Location: Bordeaux
Saint-Etienne
- Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium
- Sports: Football/Soccer
- Location: Saint-Etienne
Nantes
- Le Beaujoire Stadium
- Sports: Football/Soccer
- Location: Nantes
Lyon
- Lyon Stadium
- Sports: Football/Soccer
- Location: Decines, Lyon
Marseille
- Marseille Stadium
- Sports: Football/Soccer
- Location: Marseille
- Marseille Marina
- Sports: Sailing
- Location: Marseille
Nice
- Nice Stadium
- Sports: Football/Soccer
- Location: Nice
Versailles
- Chateau de Versailles
- Sports: Equestrian, Modern Pentathlon
- Location: Versailles
Chateauroux
- Chateauroux Shooting Centre
- Sports: Shooting
- Location: Chateauroux
Elancourt
- Elancourt Hill
- Sports: Cycling – Mountain Bike
- Location: Elancourt
Grand Palais
- Grand Palais
- Sports: Fencing, Taekwondo
- Location: Paris
Le Bourget
- Le Bourget Sport Climbing Venue
- Sports: Climbing
- Location: Le Bourget
Golf National
- Golf National
- Sports: Golf
- Location: Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines
Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines
- Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines BMX Stadium
- Sports: Cycling BMX Racing
- Location: Montigny-le-Bretonneux
- Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome
- Sports: Cycling Track
- Location: Montigny-le-Bretonneux
Vaires-sur-Marne
- Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium
- Sports: Canoe Slalom, Canoe Sprint, Rowing
- Location: Vaires-sur-Marne
Colombes
- Yves-du-Manoir Stadium
- Sports: Field Hockey
- Location: Colombes
Tahiti, French Polynesia
- Teahupo’o
- Sports: Surfing
- Location: Tahiti, French Polynesia
This comprehensive list covers all the venues and the sports they will host for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, offering a clear view of where each event will take place