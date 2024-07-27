Here’s a detailed list of the venues for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, categorized by the sports and their respective locations:

Paris 2024 Olympic Games Venues

Paris

Aquatics Centre Sports : Artistic Swimming, Diving, Water Polo Location : Paris

Bercy Arena Sports : Artistic Gymnastics, Basketball, Trampoline Location : Paris

Eiffel Tower Stadium Sports : Beach Volleyball Location : Paris

Invalides Sports : Archery, Athletics, Cycling Road Location : Paris

Hotel de Ville Sports : Athletics Location : Paris

La Defense Arena Sports : Swimming, Water Polo Location : Nanterre

Porte de La Chapelle Arena Sports : Badminton, Rhythmic Gymnastics Location : Paris

Pont Alexandre III Sports : Marathon Swimming, Triathlon Location : Paris

South Paris Arena Sports : Handball, Table Tennis, Volleyball, Weightlifting Location : Paris



Bordeaux

Bordeaux Stadium Sports : Football/Soccer Location : Bordeaux



Saint-Etienne

Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium Sports : Football/Soccer Location : Saint-Etienne



Nantes

Le Beaujoire Stadium Sports : Football/Soccer Location : Nantes



Lyon

Lyon Stadium Sports : Football/Soccer Location : Decines, Lyon



Marseille

Marseille Stadium Sports : Football/Soccer Location : Marseille

Marseille Marina Sports : Sailing Location : Marseille



Nice

Nice Stadium Sports : Football/Soccer Location : Nice



Versailles

Chateau de Versailles Sports : Equestrian, Modern Pentathlon Location : Versailles



Chateauroux

Chateauroux Shooting Centre Sports : Shooting Location : Chateauroux



Elancourt

Elancourt Hill Sports : Cycling – Mountain Bike Location : Elancourt



Grand Palais

Grand Palais Sports : Fencing, Taekwondo Location : Paris



Le Bourget

Le Bourget Sport Climbing Venue Sports : Climbing Location : Le Bourget



Golf National

Golf National Sports : Golf Location : Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines



Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines

Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines BMX Stadium Sports : Cycling BMX Racing Location : Montigny-le-Bretonneux

Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome Sports : Cycling Track Location : Montigny-le-Bretonneux



Vaires-sur-Marne

Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium Sports : Canoe Slalom, Canoe Sprint, Rowing Location : Vaires-sur-Marne



Colombes

Yves-du-Manoir Stadium Sports : Field Hockey Location : Colombes



Tahiti, French Polynesia

Teahupo’o Sports : Surfing Location : Tahiti, French Polynesia



This comprehensive list covers all the venues and the sports they will host for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, offering a clear view of where each event will take place