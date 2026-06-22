Parliament approves National Cybersecurity Agency

The Ministry of Interior has welcomed Parliament’s approval of the National Cybersecurity Agency Order, 2026, paving the way for the establishment of the National Cybersecurity Agency (NCSA) to coordinate and regulate cybersecurity across the country.

Established through an order issued by President William Samoei Ruto under the State Corporations Act, the autonomous agency will serve as Kenya’s central technical and regulatory body for cybersecurity.

The government said the agency comes at a critical time as Kenya’s rapidly growing digital economy—including mobile money, e-government services, telecommunications, health systems and online commerce—faces increasing threats from cybercrime, ransomware, online fraud, identity theft, data breaches and attacks on critical infrastructure.

The NCSA will be tasked with coordinating national efforts to prevent, detect, respond to and recover from cyber threats.

Its responsibilities include developing and overseeing national cybersecurity strategies, auditing and certifying the resilience of critical information infrastructure, managing the National Cybersecurity Operations Centre, conducting technical assessments of digital networks, identifying vulnerabilities, issuing security advisories and coordinating responses to cyber incidents.

The agency will also establish a Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence to promote research, innovation, skills development and locally developed cybersecurity solutions. It will spearhead professional certification programmes and specialized training to address Kenya’s cybersecurity skills gap.

To strengthen collaboration, the agency will work closely with government institutions, security agencies, regulators, industry, academia, development partners and international cybersecurity networks.

It will also facilitate information sharing and promote harmonized cybersecurity standards across sectors.

Its governing board will include representatives from the ministries responsible for internal security, the National Treasury, information and communications, the Office of the Attorney General, the Kenya Defence Forces, the National Police Service, the National Intelligence Service and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, alongside members from academia and the private sector.

The Ministry of Interior said the establishment of the NCSA reflects the government’s recognition that cybersecurity is now a strategic national security, economic and governance priority.

It added that a secure digital environment is essential for protecting public institutions, safeguarding citizens’ data, supporting business continuity, attracting investment and advancing Kenya’s digital transformation agenda.

The government has urged public institutions, private sector organizations, academic institutions and other stakeholders to work closely with the new agency in building a secure, resilient and trusted digital ecosystem for all Kenyans.