Parliament Moves To Strengthen Security After Gen Z Protests

Parliament has announced new measures to enhance security following the Gen Z-led protests that saw part of the parliamentary complex set on fire.

The protests, which took place on June 25, 2024, were sparked by public outrage over the Finance Bill.

Demonstrators stormed Parliament, causing significant damage before security forces intervened.

In response, legislators are now prioritizing security reforms while also addressing concerns about public participation in governance.

Speaking at the Planning Workshop for the Fourth Session, themed ‘Building a Resilient and Balanced Workforce’, Senate Clerk Jeremiah Nyegenye outlined a series of proposed reforms aimed at improving security, strengthening public engagement, and enhancing the institution’s overall resilience.

“This incident was a stark reminder that Parliament belongs to the people,” Nyegenye said. “While security must be reinforced, we must also recognize and respect the voices of the citizens we represent.”

Beyond security, Nyegenye reaffirmed the Senate’s commitment to public participation in legislative processes. He highlighted a recent High Court ruling that underscored the importance of citizen involvement in lawmaking.

To improve transparency, he noted that the Senate secretariat has started providing more details about proposed bills when inviting public input. Instead of just listing a bill’s title, invitations now include a summary of its objectives and the specific areas where stakeholder feedback is sought.

Nyegenye also spoke about the Senate’s oversight role, pointing to recent impeachment proceedings, including the historic removal of a Deputy President. He cited the Senate’s decision to reject the impeachment of Kericho Governor Dr. Eric Mutai due to failure to meet the constitutional threshold.

“The Senate has shown its commitment to upholding the rule of law and governance integrity,” he said. “Impeachment is not a political tool—it is a constitutional duty that must be exercised with wisdom and fairness.”

However, he acknowledged that budget cuts imposed by the Finance Act 2023 have negatively impacted key programs such as Senate Mashinani, which brings parliamentary activities to the grassroots.

“These financial constraints have forced us to scale back outreach programs,” Nyegenye explained. “We are actively exploring alternative funding to keep these initiatives alive.”

As the Senate enters the second half of its term, he stressed the need to align with legislative priorities set during the Mid-Term Assessment Planning Retreat held earlier this month. With the next elections approaching, he urged lawmakers to expedite pending bills and legislative business.

Nyegenye also addressed the emotional toll of working in a high-pressure political environment, encouraging staff to embrace adaptability and emotional intelligence. Quoting American country singer Jimmy Dean, he reminded his team:

“We cannot control the direction of the wind, but we can adjust our sails.”

Looking ahead, he called for a renewed commitment to institutional growth, resilience, and public service.

“Resilience is not just about overcoming obstacles,” he concluded, citing Winston Churchill. “Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.”