Pastor Linked to Cultism in Meru Detained for 10 Days 

Police in Tigania West have been granted 10 days to hold a suspect linked to occultism.

The suspect was presented before the local court where police had sought 14 days to hold him as they complete with their investigations.

The police have linked pastor Daniel Mururu to an arson attack in the area which was caused by an anger from the locals over indecency acts practiced by him.

Police told the court they were among others investigating a case that was reported on August 26 and a further one on September 2 which preliminary investigations established that the arson incident was not as a result of a land dispute as earlier suspected but the same was as a result of anger by the local community against the East African Pentecostal churches of Kenya – Kianjai branch Pastor Mururu, Church elders and the church ushers’ conduct.

Police added that the Pastor had allegedly been ordering the stripping naked of women and girls, shaving their pubic hairs, sucking their breasts and having sex with the said women and girls in the church.

Police added that the orders were being executed by the church elders and ushers.

They added that already 23 witnesses have recorded statements whereby one girl aged about 17 years who is in form three has been allegedly been defiled and she is five months pregnant.

“More than seven women aged between 17 years old and 70 years old further allege to have fallen victim to the Pastor and his church elders whereby they were indecently assaulted by sucking their breasts, shaving their pubic hairs and inserting fingers into their private parts,” added police.

The DCI investigators have further established that the Pastor and the elders of the said church are running a cult whereby they have been radicalizing their followers.

They discovered that the Church leadership was compelling, inducing and causing them to engage in indecent acts for fear that the followers would be fallen by calamities like sickness and barrenness in case they defy the Pastor’s orders and prophesies.