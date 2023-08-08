Pastor Sentenced to 70 years in Jail for Defiling Minors Using the name of God

A Ngong-based pastor who defiled two minors 11 years ago by using God’s name was Tuesday sentenced to 70 years in prison.

Milimani principal magistrate Caroline Njagi sentenced the pastor to 59 years in jail or count one and 20 years in count two.

The pastor will, however, serve 50 years as the court ordered for the sentences to run concurrently..

He had been found guilty of defiling the children aged 11 and 14 while using religious connotations and manipulations.

The accused faced two counts of repeatedly defiling the children who were congregants at his church.

The magistrate said evidence adduced in court proved the case against the pastor beyond reasonable doubt.

“In the circumstances, it is my finding that the prosecution evidence in this regard is watertight on counts 1 and 2 herein,” he said.

“I find that the two minors were truthful witnesses and their evidence was corroborated by medical evidence. I do find that the prosecution proved their case to the required standard as against the accused person herein on the charge of defilement in counts 1 and 2. The accused person is convicted as charged as per the provisions of Section 215 of the CPC.”

Njagi said the accused person in his defence and throughout the trial raised issues of mental illness.

International Criminal Justice Mission represented the victims. It praised the ruling.

