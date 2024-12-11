Pat Spencer Siblings: Get to Know Cam and Will Spencer

Patrick Andrew Spencer is an American professional basketball player for the Golden State Warriors on a two-way contract with the Santa Cruz Warriors.

He previously played college basketball at Northwestern University and was a standout lacrosse player at Loyola University, where he set records for career assists and points.

Spencer’s versatility as a guard allows him to leverage skills from both basketball and lacrosse, contributing to his unique playing style in the NBA.

Siblings

Spencer has two younger brothers, Cam Spencer, a professional basketball player for the Memphis Grizzlies, and Will Spencer, a sophomore guard at Hood College.

The Spencer family is known for its athletic talent, with all three brothers excelling in basketball and lacrosse during their time at Boys Latin School in Maryland.

Their father, Bruce, played a significant role in fostering their love for sports from a young age.

Career

Spencer had an impressive college career, beginning with his time at Loyola University Maryland, where he played lacrosse.

During his tenure, he became the NCAA’s all-time leader in assists, amassing a remarkable 231 assists.

His exceptional vision and playmaking abilities on the field earned him the prestigious Tewaaraton Award in 2019, which is awarded to the best player in college lacrosse.

Following his success in lacrosse, Spencer was drafted first overall in the 2019 Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) Draft, solidifying his status as one of the top talents in the sport.

After establishing himself in lacrosse, Spencer made a significant decision to transition to basketball, joining Northwestern University for the 2019-20 season.

During his time with the Northwestern Wildcats, he played as a guard and averaged 10.4 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists per game.

His skills from lacrosse, particularly his passing and court awareness, translated well to basketball, allowing him to make significant contributions on the court.

Following his college career, Spencer began his professional journey in Europe, playing in Germany.

This experience was crucial for his development as he adapted to the professional level of competition.

Additionally, he competed in the NBA G League, where he further honed his skills and gained valuable experience against other aspiring NBA players.

In February 2024, Pat Spencer signed a two-way contract with the Golden State Warriors.

This contract allows him to split time between the Warriors and their G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Signing with such a prestigious franchise indicates that the Warriors see potential in Spencer as a player who can contribute at the NBA level while also providing him with opportunities for further development in the G League.

Accolades

Spencer has received numerous accolades throughout his athletic career, particularly in lacrosse.

He is recognized as the NCAA Division I all-time leader in assists with 231, and he ranks second all-time in points with 380.

Spencer won the prestigious Tewaaraton Award in 2019, which is awarded to the nation’s top college lacrosse player, making him the first player from Loyola University Maryland to receive this honor.

Additionally, he was a three-time finalist for the Tewaaraton Award and earned the Lt. Raymond Enners Award as the national player of the year.

During his collegiate career, Spencer was a three-time USILA All-American, earning first-team honors in his final two years.

He also received the Jack Turnbull Award as the nation’s top attackman and was named the Patriot League Offensive Player of the Year three times.

His remarkable performance led to him being selected first overall in the 2019 Premier Lacrosse League Draft, although he chose to pursue basketball instead during his final year of eligibility at Northwestern University.

In basketball, he averaged 10.4 points per game during his season with Northwestern, further showcasing his athletic versatility.