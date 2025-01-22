Patient dies by suicide in hospital toilet in Kisii

A patient died by suicide in a hospital toilet at the Marani Level Four Hospital, Kisii County.

An administrator at the facility said the patient identified as Daniel Orare, 47 was found dead in the toilet on Tuesday January 21 in the morning.

He was admitted to the hospital for more than a week over an undisclosed disease.

Police officers visited the scene and established that the deceased had died by suicide using a hospital bed sheet that was tied to the shower tap.

He apparently died by hanging on the shower tap which also serves as the toilet.

The motive of the incident is yet to be established.

The body was moved to the local mortuary pending post-mortem.

The incident is among three cases of suicide that were Tuesday separately reported to police in the country.

The police said these are the latest such incidents in a series that have been reported amid a push to address the trend.

The other incident was reported in Morombo village, Sengera, Kisii County after the body of Simeon Nyatuka, 49 was found dangling from a tree.

Police said he used a blue mosquito net.

It was established from area residents that the deceased has been living alone after separating from his wife a long time ago.

The body, which had no physical injuries was moved to Kisii Referral Hospital mortuary for preservation awaiting postmortem.

In Kathiani, Machakos County’s Mithanga village one Paul Muoki, 65 died by suicide.

His body was found hanging with a sisal rope tied to his neck and tied to the rafters of his three-roomed house.

No suicide note was recovered, police said.

The body was moved to the Kathiani Level Four Hospital morgue awaiting autopsy.

Meanwhile, the body of a man was found on the roadside in Maua, Meru County.

The body was found behind Gallana petrol station, police said.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.