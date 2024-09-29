Pau Gasol, the retired Spanish professional basketball player, boasts an impressive net worth of $120 million. Known for his illustrious NBA career and international basketball achievements, Gasol is a six-time NBA All-Star who played for several renowned teams, including the Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, and San Antonio Spurs. He secured two consecutive NBA championships with the Lakers and achieved numerous accolades on the global stage, including Olympic medals and EuroBasket titles.

Pau Gasol Net Worth $120 Million Date of Birth July 6, 1980 Place of Birth Barcelona Nationality Spanish Profession Basketball Player, Actor, Athlete

Pau Gasol Salary

Throughout his NBA journey, Pau Gasol earned an estimated $225 million in salary alone. At the peak of his career during the 2013–2014 season, he received a lucrative $19 million annual salary from the Lakers.

Early Life

Born on July 6, 1980, in Barcelona, Spain, Pau Gasol was raised by parents who were both involved in healthcare and basketball. His mother, Marisa, was a medical doctor, while his father, Agustí, worked as a nurse administrator. Pau initially pursued a career in medicine, inspired by Magic Johnson’s HIV diagnosis, before turning his full attention to basketball.

Gasol began his professional basketball career with FC Barcelona’s junior team and earned widespread attention after winning the FIBA Europe Under-18 Championship in 1998. His remarkable performance soon led to his debut on the senior team of FC Barcelona, where he continued to shine.

Memphis Grizzlies

Pau Gasol was selected in the 2001 NBA draft by the Atlanta Hawks but was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies. During his first season, Gasol became the first foreign player to win the NBA Rookie of the Year Award. He later led the Grizzlies in scoring and helped the team make their first-ever NBA playoff appearance in 2003. Gasol’s tenure with Memphis saw him breaking franchise records in rebounds, field goals, and minutes played.

Los Angeles Lakers and Championship Glory

In 2008, Pau Gasol joined the Los Angeles Lakers, making an immediate impact. He helped the Lakers reach the NBA Finals that year and, although they fell short to the Boston Celtics, the following season brought victory. Gasol won his first NBA championship with the Lakers in 2009 and followed it up with a second championship in 2010, this time defeating the Celtics in seven games.

Despite facing some struggles in the years that followed due to injuries, Gasol remained a formidable player. His championship wins solidified his legacy as one of the greatest international players in NBA history.

Retirement

Gasol continued his NBA career with the Chicago Bulls in 2014, setting new records and reaching the milestone of 10,000 career rebounds. He later joined the San Antonio Spurs and, after a brief stint with the Milwaukee Bucks, returned to Spain to finish his career with FC Barcelona in 2021.

Also Read: Nicole Eggert’s Net Worth

In addition to his NBA success, Pau Gasol made significant contributions to the Spanish national basketball team. His international career highlights include winning the 2006 FIBA World Championship, three EuroBasket titles, and earning Olympic silver medals in 2008 and 2012, followed by a bronze in 2016. In 2017, Gasol became the all-time leading scorer in FIBA EuroBasket history.

Personal Life

In 2019, Pau Gasol married Catherine McDonnell, and the couple welcomed their daughter, Elisabet, in 2020. Outside of basketball, Gasol is an avid reader of historical novels and enjoys playing the keyboard and attending concerts.

Gasol is also a dedicated philanthropist. A UNICEF ambassador since 2003, he actively supports initiatives focused on child survival, nutrition, and rights. His charitable work extends to organizations like Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Spain’s Fundación Atresmedia.

Pau Gasol Net Worth

Pau Gasol net worth is 120 million.