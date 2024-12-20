Paul And Ringo Get Back Together At London Gig

Sir Paul McCartney has reunited with his former Beatles bandmate Sir Ringo Starr during a gig at London’s O2 Arena.

The drummer was brought on stage to thunderous applause before the pair launched into classics Helter Skelter and Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.

“I’ve had a great night and I love you all,” Sir Ringo said later as he walked offstage.

Thursday’s performance was the last in Sir Paul’s Got Back tour, which saw the 82-year-old play in France, Spain and Brazil.

Sir Ringo was not the only musical guest appearance on Thursday night. Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood joined Sir Paul for a rendition of Get Back, during which the latter played his original Hofner 500/1 bass guitar for the first time in more than 50 years.

The instrument was stolen in 1972 but Sir Paul was reunited with it earlier this year.

Sir Paul and Sir Ringo, who are the last surviving core members of The Beatles, have played together a number of times since the band broke up in 1969.

That includes at Sir Ringo’s 2015 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction and on Sir Paul’s last tour, Freshen Up, in 2019.

Sir Paul is known for treating his fans to jumbo performances packed with hits from his lengthy musical career, which also includes the band Wings and several solo albums.

Thursday night was no difference, with him playing nearly 40 songs on various instruments.

Other highlights from Thursday’s gig included a performance of In Spite of All the Danger, the first song recorded by the Sir Paul’s first band, The Quarrymen, of which the late John Lennon and George Harrison were also members.

He was also joined by a children’s choir to sing his festive favourite Wonderful Christmastime.