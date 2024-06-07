Paul Pierce Net Worth

Paul Pierce, a retired American professional basketball player, boasts a net worth of $80 million. Over an illustrious 19-season NBA career, predominantly with the Boston Celtics, Pierce became renowned for his skill, leadership, and clutch performances.

Paul Pierce Career

Pierce was the 10th overall pick in the 1998 NBA draft by the Boston Celtics, where he spent the majority of his career. He was a ten-time All-Star and led the Celtics to the NBA Finals in 2008 and 2010, winning the championship and the Finals MVP award in 2008. Pierce is one of only three Celtics players to score over 20,000 points with the team, joining legends Larry Bird and John Havlicek. He also holds the Celtics’ record for most three-point field goals made and ranks highly in several other statistical categories.

After his time with the Celtics, Pierce played for the Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards, and Los Angeles Clippers before retiring in 2017. Post-retirement, he worked as a studio analyst for ESPN until 2021.

Paul Pierce Salary

During his NBA career from 1998 to 2018, Pierce earned approximately $198 million in salary alone, placing him among the top 25 highest-paid players in NBA history. In addition, he earned tens of millions more from endorsements, with peak earnings around $23 million per year during the 2009-2010 period.

Early Life

Born on October 13, 1977, in Oakland, California, Paul Pierce moved with his family to Inglewood, where he attended Inglewood High School. Despite being cut from the varsity team in his freshman and sophomore years, Pierce’s dedication paid off as he became the best player on the team by his junior year. As a senior, he averaged 27 points and 11 rebounds per game and played in the 1995 McDonald’s All-American Game.

Collegiate Career

Pierce attended the University of Kansas, playing for the Jayhawks from 1995 to 1998. He earned Big 12 Conference MVP awards in both his sophomore and junior years. His junior season was particularly impressive, scoring 777 points, the fifth-highest single-season total in school history.

NBA Career

Boston Celtics (1998-2013)

Pierce made an immediate impact with the Celtics, gradually improving his scoring averages and leading the team to multiple playoff appearances. His peak came in the 2007-08 season when he, alongside Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen, led the Celtics to an NBA championship. Pierce was named Finals MVP for his performance.

Pierce continued to excel with the Celtics, achieving numerous milestones, including scoring his 20,000th career point and passing Larry Bird on the Celtics’ all-time scoring list. He played his final season with the Celtics in 2012-13, maintaining strong averages and leading the team to the playoffs.

Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards, and Los Angeles Clippers

Pierce was traded to the Brooklyn Nets in 2013, where he played one season, scoring his 25,000th career point. He then signed with the Washington Wizards for the 2014-15 season and later joined the Los Angeles Clippers in 2015. He retired from the NBA in 2017 after two seasons with the Clippers.

Post-NBA Career

After retiring, Pierce became a studio analyst for ESPN’s “The Jump” and “NBA Countdown.” His tenure ended in 2021 after a controversial live-streamed video.

Personal Life

Pierce was married to Julie Landrum, with whom he has three children: Prianna, Adrian, and Prince. Notably, in 2000, Pierce survived a stabbing incident in Boston, requiring surgery for his injuries.

Real Estate

In 2009, Pierce purchased a luxurious mansion in Calabasas, California, for $6.5 million. The 16,000-square-foot home features an infinity pool and a half basketball court. He listed the property for $10.995 million in November 2020 and sold it for $9.995 million in March 2021.

