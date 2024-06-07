Paul Ryan Net Worth

Paul Ryan, an American politician, has a net worth of $8 million. Ryan served as the U.S. Representative for Wisconsin’s 1st congressional district from 1999 until 2019 and was the Chairman of the House Budget Committee from 2011 to 2015. He was the Republican Party’s nominee for Vice President in the 2012 election, running alongside Mitt Romney.

Early Life

Paul Ryan was born on January 29, 1970, in Janesville, Wisconsin. He studied economics and political science at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. Influenced by his libertarian professor, Richard Hart, Ryan began an internship with Wisconsin Senator Bob Kasten and participated in the Washington Semester program at American University. During his college years, he was active in the College Republicans and worked on John Boehner’s congressional campaign. Ryan graduated in 1992 with a double major in economics and political science.

Paul Ryan Career

After graduation, Ryan worked as a staff economist for Senator Kasten. To supplement his income, he took on various jobs including waiter, fitness trainer, and Oscar Meyer driver. Ryan then became a speechwriter for Empower America, a conservative advocacy group, and later worked for Jack Kemp, the Republican vice-presidential candidate in the 1996 election. By 1995, he was the legislative director for Senator Sam Brownback of Kansas before returning to Wisconsin in 1997.

Paul Ryan Political Career

U.S. House of Representatives

At 28, Ryan was elected to the House of Representatives in 1998, becoming the second youngest member at the time. Over his 20-year tenure, he was re-elected eight times, defeating several Democratic challengers including Jeffrey C. Thomas, Marge Krupp, John Heckenlively, and Rob Zerban.

Vice Presidential Nomination

In 2012, Ryan was Mitt Romney’s running mate in the presidential election. Despite their loss to President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden, Ryan continued to serve in Congress, securing re-election with 55% of the vote.

Speaker of the House

In 2015, after Speaker John Boehner announced his resignation, Ryan was urged to run for the position. Initially hesitant, he eventually agreed, stating he would serve if he could unify the House Republicans. On October 29, 2015, Ryan was elected Speaker of the House with 236 votes.

At 45, he became the youngest Speaker since 1989. Ryan was re-elected as Speaker in January 2017 but announced in April 2018 that he would not seek re-election. He was succeeded by Nancy Pelosi when the Democrats took control of the House.

Post-Congress Career

After leaving Congress, Ryan joined the board of directors of Fox Corporation and SHINE Medical Technologies. He also became a guest lecturer in economics and political science at the University of Notre Dame. In October 2019, he founded the American Idea Foundation, a non-profit organization.

Personal Life

Ryan married tax attorney Janna Christine Little in December 2000. They have three children and divide their time between Janesville, Wisconsin, and a rental home in Maryland. Ryan’s father died at 55 from a heart attack, which Ryan attributes to alcoholism. With a family history of fatal heart attacks, Ryan is a fitness enthusiast, participating in cross-training programs and marathons.

Real Estate

Details about Paul Ryan’s real estate holdings are not extensively publicized, but his career earnings and financial prudence have contributed to his current net worth.

Paul Ryan Net Worth

