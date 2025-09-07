Paula Hart Net Worth

Paula Hart is an American television producer, writer, and entertainment figure who has a net worth of $2 million. Over the years, she has established herself as a behind-the-scenes force in Hollywood, producing some of the most popular family shows of the 1990s and 2000s. Beyond her professional success, she is also recognized as the mother of actress Melissa Joan Hart, star of Sabrina the Teenage Witch and Melissa & Joey.

Early Life

Born in April 1956 in New Jersey, Paula Hart grew up with a strong passion for storytelling and production. While her daughter Melissa Joan Hart would go on to become a household name in Hollywood, Paula’s influence behind the camera proved equally important in shaping family-friendly entertainment.

Career as a Producer

Paula Hart rose to prominence in the late 1990s when she became the executive producer of the hit television series Sabrina the Teenage Witch, which starred Melissa Joan Hart and ran from 1996 to 2003. Her involvement in the show extended beyond television episodes, as she also produced related TV movies including Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Sabrina Goes to Rome, Sabrina Down Under, and even Sabrina: The Animated Series.

In the 2000s, Paula continued to build her reputation with more productions. Since 2010, she has served as executive producer of the sitcom Melissa & Joey, which reunited Melissa Joan Hart with Joey Lawrence.

Her production credits also include a wide variety of TV films such as The Right Connections, Two Came Back, Doom Runners, Up, Up, and Away!, Child Star: The Shirley Temple Story, The Scream Team, My Fake Fiancé, and Grounded. She also executive produced the thriller film Nine Dead in 2010 and later took on projects like Santa Con.

Personal Life

Beyond her career, Paula Hart’s personal life has also drawn attention. She was married to William Hart, with whom she had five children, including actress Melissa Joan Hart. In 1994, she married Leslie Gilliams, a chef and reality TV personality who later appeared on MasterChef. Together, Paula and Gilliams have three children.

