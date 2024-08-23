Peter Cetera Net Worth: How Much Is The Musician Worth Today?

Peter Cetera, an American singer, songwriter, musician, and producer, boasts a net worth of $40 million. Cetera is widely recognized as a founding member of the band Chicago and later achieved significant success as a solo artist. From 1968 to 1985, Cetera contributed to Chicago’s evolution from a jazz-rock band to a more mainstream pop sound, writing and singing on some of their most iconic hits, such as “If You Leave Me Now” and “Hard to Say I’m Sorry.” After parting ways with the band, Cetera’s solo career flourished. His debut solo album, Solitude/Solitaire, reached the top ten on the Billboard 200 chart, marking the beginning of a successful solo journey. Over his career, Cetera has sold over 20 million records worldwide, with notable albums like Chicago 17 and his solo project One More Story. Among his hit singles, “Glory of Love” topped the US Billboard Hot 100, while “The Next Time I Fall” reached number one on the Adult Contemporary chart.

Early Life

Peter Cetera was born on September 13, 1944, in Chicago, Illinois, and was the second of six children. He developed an early interest in music, starting with the accordion at age 11. His passion for music grew as he learned to play the acoustic guitar and eventually the electric bass. During his high school years, Cetera realized he had a talent for singing and began to consider a career in music. He graduated from Mendel Catholic Prep High School in 1962, where he is recognized as a notable alumnus.

The Rise with Chicago

In his late teens, Cetera performed with various bands in Chicago, most notably The Exceptions, with whom he toured and released two albums. In 1967, after being impressed by a performance from a band called The Big Thing, which combined rock music with a horn section, he decided to leave The Exceptions and join The Big Thing. This group eventually evolved into Chicago Transit Authority, later shortened to Chicago. Chicago quickly rose to fame, becoming one of the most successful bands of all time. Their debut album, released in 1969, featured Cetera sharing lead vocals on three tracks. The band’s second album, Chicago, further propelled them to international stardom, with Cetera singing on their first major hit, “25 or 6 to 4.”

During the 1970s, Cetera emerged as a key songwriter and vocalist for Chicago. His song “If You Leave Me Now,” from the band’s tenth album in 1976, earned the group its first Grammy Award and became their first number-one single. In 1977, Cetera wrote and performed the hit “Baby, What a Big Surprise,” which reached number four on the charts. Despite the band’s success, Chicago faced challenges towards the end of the 1970s as the disco era took over, leading to a decline in their popularity and a poor reception of their album Chicago XIV in 1980.

Cetera’s first solo effort, Peter Cetera (1981), did not achieve commercial success. However, Chicago made a significant comeback in 1982 with Chicago 16, thanks in part to the hit single “Hard to Say I’m Sorry,” co-written by Cetera, which topped the charts and went Gold. The band’s next album, Chicago 17 (1984), became their best-selling record, with Cetera singing on all four of its top-20 hits. With the rise of MTV, Cetera became the prominent face of Chicago, leading to his decision to leave the band in 1985 to pursue a solo career.

Solo Success

Peter Cetera’s departure from Chicago marked the beginning of a highly successful solo career. His first single, “Glory of Love,” released in 1986, was a major hit and became the theme song for The Karate Kid Part II. The song topped the Billboard Hot 100 and achieved worldwide success, earning nominations for an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, and a Grammy. It was also featured on his second solo album, Solitude/Solitaire, which achieved Platinum status. Cetera continued his success with the release of One More Story in 1988 and World Falling Down in 1992, the latter of which included the hit single “Restless Heart.” His 1995 album, One Clear Voice, was followed by his first solo tour, which lasted until 1996. In 1997, Cetera released You’re the Inspiration: A Collection, a compilation of his duets.

Cetera released two more albums, Another Perfect World (2001) and You Just Gotta Love Christmas (2004). In 2010, he formed The Bad Daddies, an electric rock band performing original songs and covers of popular tracks, including hits from Chicago and Cetera’s solo career. Despite retiring in 2019, Cetera has left a lasting mark on the music industry with six Top 40 singles in his solo career. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016 as a member of Chicago.

Beyond his music career, Cetera appeared in two films: Electra Glide in Blue (1973) and Memories of Midnight (1991).

Personal Life

Peter Cetera’s personal life has seen its share of notable moments. He was married to Janice Sheely from 1968 to 1973 and later married Diane Nini in 1982. The couple had a daughter, Claire, before divorcing in 1991. In 1997, Cetera had another daughter, Senna, with then-girlfriend Blythe Weber. Since the mid-1980s, Peter has resided in Idaho, where he enjoys a quieter life away from the spotlight.

Real Estate

Peter Cetera has invested in several properties, primarily in Idaho, where he has been a longtime resident, particularly in the town of Ketchum. He also owns a home in Nashville, Tennessee. In 2019, Cetera listed a 2-acre property in Hailey, Idaho, for sale at $2.2 million, but ultimately decided to retain ownership. In 2020, he sold another property in Ketchum, Idaho, for an undisclosed amount, with an estimated value of nearly $6 million at the time.

