Philip Michael Thomas: From “Miami Vice” To A Multi-Million Dollar Net Worth

Philip Michael Thomas, the versatile American actor renowned for his iconic role as detective Ricardo Tubbs on the hit ’80s TV series Miami Vice, has amassed an impressive net worth of $2.5 million.

Beyond his acclaimed television career, Thomas has left a significant mark in various entertainment realms.

Philip Michael Thomas Net Worth $2.5 Million Date of Birth May 26, 1949 Place of Birth Columbus Nationality American Occupation Actor, Musician

Philip Michael Thomas Early Life and Ascent to Acting

Born on May 26, 1949, in Columbus, Ohio, Philip Michael Thomas grew up in San Bernardino, California. His journey into acting began at an early age when he participated in his church theater group.

Later, he joined the Pentecostal Delman Heights Four Square Gospel Church choir, sparking an interest in the ministry. Thomas graduated from San Bernardino High School in 1967.

To fund his college education, he worked as a janitor and eventually earned a scholarship to Oakwood College in Huntsville, Alabama, where he studied religion and philosophy.

Later, he transferred to the University of California, Riverside, but ultimately chose to pursue acting, inspired by his role in the San Francisco cast of “Hair.”

Philip Michael Thomas Breakthrough Roles

Thomas’ first on-screen appearance was in the 1972 film “Come Back Charleston Blue,” where he portrayed a minister.

Also Read: Paul Reiser: From “Mad About You” To A Madly Impressive Net Worth

The same year, he played Dr. Calvin Crosse in “Stigma.” He went on to secure roles in several films, including “Book of Numbers,” “Mr. Rico,” and “Black Fist.” Notably, he starred in “Coonskin” (1975) and “Sparkle” (1976), alongside Irene Cara.

Miami Vice and Impressive Salary

Philip Michael Thomas catapulted to stardom in 1984 when he landed the starring role of Ricardo Tubbs in “Miami Vice,” alongside Don Johnson. His portrayal of the ex-NYPD officer seeking revenge became iconic. For his work on the show, Thomas earned a substantial salary.

He received $25,000 per episode for Seasons 1 and 2, equivalent to $62,000 today. For Seasons 3 through 5, his per-episode earnings doubled to $50,000. This brought his total earnings from the series, before syndication, to over $4.45 million, adjusted for inflation.

Philip Michael Thomas Post-“Miami Vice” Career

Following his success in “Miami Vice,” Thomas appeared in numerous made-for-TV movies and advertisements.

He became the spokesperson for the Philip Michael Thomas Psychic Connection, promoted by the Florida-based Psychic Reader’s Network (later Traffix, Inc.). Despite dressing the part in his iconic Tubbs style, Thomas later sued the company for breach of contract, winning a substantial settlement.

In the 2000s, Thomas ventured into the video game industry, lending his voice to the character Lance Vance in “Grand Theft Auto: Vice City” and “Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories.” He also pursued a music career, releasing albums like “Living the Book of My Life” in 1985 and “Somebody” in 1988.

Philip Michael Thomas Net Worth

Philip Michael Thomas net worth is 2.5 million.

Personal Life and Family

Philip Michael Thomas married Kassandra Thomas in 1986, and they divorced in 1998. They had five children together, while Thomas has six other children from previous relationships. During the ’80s, he was romantically linked to Sheila Willis, Dharma Matthews, and Dionne Warwick.

Philip Michael Thomas’ journey from a church choir to an acclaimed actor and pop culture icon has contributed to his remarkable net worth. His legacy, from “Miami Vice” to music and legal victories, is a testament to his multifaceted talents and enduring influence in the entertainment industry.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...