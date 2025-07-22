Phoebe Tonkin Siblings: All About Abby Tonkin

Phoebe Jane Elizabeth Tonkin, born on July 12, 1989, in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, is a renowned Australian actress and model.

Raised in the suburb of Mosman, Tonkin’s passion for the performing arts was evident from a young age.

At four, she began taking dance classes in classical ballet, hip hop, contemporary dance, and tap, laying the foundation for her expressive abilities.

By age 12, she enrolled in courses at the Australian Theatre for Young People (ATYP) at the Wharf Theatre, honing her acting skills through Shakespearean roles and musical theater.

Beyond acting, she has made a name as a fashion icon, collaborating with brands like Chanel and Tiffany & Co., and launching her sustainable loungewear brand, Lesjour!, in 2020.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Phoebe has one younger sibling, a sister named Abby Tonkin.

Born to parents Nicholas, a doctor, and Jannyfer, a nurse, the Tonkin siblings share a close-knit family bond, rooted in their supportive upbringing in Sydney.

While Phoebe pursued a high-profile career in acting and modeling, Abby has maintained a lower public profile, and little is documented about her professional endeavors.

Career

Tonkin’s career began at age 15 when she landed the role of Cleo Sertori in the Australian children’s television series H2O: Just Add Water, which aired from 2006 to 2010 on Network Ten.

Playing a teenage girl who transforms into a mermaid, Tonkin gained international recognition, with the show reaching over 250 million viewers worldwide.

Despite not being a strong swimmer initially, she dedicated herself to improving her skills for the role, showcasing her commitment to her craft.

Her early television work also included guest appearances on Australian series like Packed to the Rafters and Home and Away.

In 2010, Tonkin made her film debut as Fiona Maxwell in the action-adventure film Tomorrow, When the War Began, based on John Marsden’s novel.

The following year, she relocated to Los Angeles to pursue an international career, quickly securing the role of Faye Chamberlain in The CW’s supernatural drama The Secret Circle (2011–2012).

Also Read: Gael García Bernal Siblings: Meet Tamara, Darío and José Emilio García Ríos

Though the series was canceled after one season, Tonkin’s performance earned her critical acclaim and a spot on Variety’s list of new faces to watch.

Tonkin’s career soared with her role as Hayley Marshall in The Vampire Diaries (2012–2013) and its spin-off, The Originals (2013–2018), where she reunited with H2O co-star Claire Holt.

Her portrayal of the fierce werewolf Hayley cemented her status as a fan favorite in the supernatural genre.

She also starred in the horror film Bait 3D (2012), filmed in Queensland, and took on guest roles in series like Stalker, The Affair, and Westworld.

In Australia, Tonkin continued to shine, playing Olivia in the Emmy-winning miniseries Safe Harbour (2018) and Young Gwen in the Stan science fiction series Bloom (2019–2020).

Her directorial debut came with the short film Furlough (2016), demonstrating her versatility behind the camera.

In 2022, she appeared in Damien Chazelle’s Babylon alongside Margot Robbie, and in 2024, her role in the Netflix series Boy Swallows Universe garnered widespread praise.

Her latest project, the drama film Kid Snow, premiered at the Sydney Film Festival in 2025.

Accolades

Tonkin’s breakout role in H2O: Just Add Water earned her a nomination for Best Lead Actress in a Television Series at the 2008 Australian Film Institute Awards, now known as the AACTA Awards.

In 2011, her performance in The Secret Circle landed her on E! Online’s list of Breakout TV Stars and Variety’s new faces to watch.

Her critically acclaimed portrayal in Boy Swallows Universe brought her a 2024 Logie Award nomination for Best Lead Actress in a Drama and a 2025 AACTA Award win for Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series, with the series itself receiving a record-breaking 22 AACTA nominations.

Additionally, Tonkin was nominated for the 2025 AACTA Award for Best Lead Actress in a Film for her role in Kid Snow.

Offscreen, her influence extends to her role as a Global Ambassador for Plan International since 2015 and a National Ambassador for its Australian counterpart in 2024, focusing on the Children in Crisis fund, highlighting her commitment to humanitarian causes.