fbpx
Close Menu
    Subscribe
    KENYA HAITI MISSION

    Photos: Police officers drawn from the GSU & AP elite units have departed for Haiti

    Oki Bin OkiBy No Comments1 Min Read

    A contingent of police officers from Kenya’s elite General Service Unit (GSU) and Administration Police (AP) has departed for Haiti aboard a Kenya Airways (KQ) flight. The officers were seen off by the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Noor Gabow, and the Principal Secretary for the Ministry of Interior and National Administration, Raymond Omollo.

    These officers will be stationed at a base in Haiti’s capital, constructed by the U.S. government. This base will serve as the central operation point for their mission. The deployment had been delayed due to the prolonged completion of the base, which is now ready to accommodate the arriving officers.

    Below are photos of the elite unit onboard the KQ flight:-

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Related Posts

    US formally designates Kenya as a Major non NATO ally

    Photos: Police officers drawn from the GSU & AP elite units have departed for Haiti

     

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X