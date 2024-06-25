Photos: Police officers drawn from the GSU & AP elite units have departed for Haiti

A contingent of police officers from Kenya’s elite General Service Unit (GSU) and Administration Police (AP) has departed for Haiti aboard a Kenya Airways (KQ) flight. The officers were seen off by the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Noor Gabow, and the Principal Secretary for the Ministry of Interior and National Administration, Raymond Omollo.

These officers will be stationed at a base in Haiti’s capital, constructed by the U.S. government. This base will serve as the central operation point for their mission. The deployment had been delayed due to the prolonged completion of the base, which is now ready to accommodate the arriving officers.

Below are photos of the elite unit onboard the KQ flight:-