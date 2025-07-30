Pilot and student injured after light aircraft crash-lands in Kajiado

A pilot and his student were injured after a light aircraft they were flying crash-landed in Ewaso Kedong, Kajiado County.

The two had flown from Wilson Airport and headed for Kajiado on Tuesday July 29 at about 3 pm when the incident happened.

The aircraft 5YCDW crash-landed at a farm in Ewaso Sublocation, injuring the two. The aircraft was damaged in the incident.

A chopper belonging to the Kenya Wildlife Service arrived at the scene and picked up the two to the hospital, police and witnesses said.

Police said the scene was secured for experts to handle. Such accidents involving pilots and their students are common in the area.

Most of the incidents turn fatal.

Meanwhile, a police officer was injured after a bullet hit a wall and ricocheted off hiting his ankle in Suna, Migori County.

The senior police officer was in the company of other officers and had gone on a mission to arrest murder suspects when one of them discharged a bullet.

The discharge was accidental, police said. One police officer discharged a bullet from his CZ, which hit a hard surface and ricocheted, hitting the officer in the left ankle.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was admitted. Four suspects were arrested in the operation, police said.