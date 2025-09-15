PMAC 2025 Finals in Nairobi Marks Historic Milestone for African Esports

The PUBG MOBILE Africa Cup (PMAC) Finals 2025 concluded with great success at The Charter Hall in Nairobi, setting a new benchmark for esports competitions in Africa. With record-breaking fan engagement, thrilling matches, and unprecedented participation, the Finals underscored the growing influence of esports across the continent.

Breaking Records in African Esports

This year’s PMAC achieved a groundbreaking 12,318 total registrations, the highest ever recorded in the history of African esports tournaments. This milestone reflects not only the passion of players and fans but also the rapid expansion of competitive gaming in the region.

Congratulations to X FORCE REJECTS!

After two days of intense battles, X FORCE REJECTS emerged victorious, showcasing remarkable consistency, resilience, and tactical brilliance. Their triumph not only secured them the coveted PMAC trophy but also won the admiration of millions of fans across Africa and beyond. Standout performances from S [MVP Player Name] further elevated the Finals, leaving an indelible mark on the tournament.

Strong Institutional Support

The success of the PMAC Finals was made possible through the strong support of the Kenya Esports Association, whose commitment to nurturing local talent and promoting esports in East Africa played a vital role. Their involvement highlights the importance of institutional collaboration in building a sustainable and thriving esports ecosystem in the region.

Infinix Powers the Future of Esports

All gamers competing in the PMAC 2025 Finals played on the Infinix GT 30 PRO, the official gaming phone of the tournament. As the exclusive sponsor brand, Infinix reinforced its commitment to empowering the next generation of gamers in Africa with PUBG Mobile. With its lightning-fast performance, advanced cooling technology, and seamless gameplay, the GT 30 PRO kept the competition at its peak. By championing this milestone event, Infinix not only showcased its cutting-edge mobile gaming innovation but also cemented its role as a driving force in shaping the esports ecosystem across the continent.

Looking Forward

With the overwhelming success of this year’s competition, PMAC continues to pave the way for the future of mobile esports.

The tournament not only highlighted the remarkable talent within the community but also reinforced the role of esports as a driving force in global entertainment.

As the curtain falls on PMAC 2025, all eyes are now on the future. Building on the momentum of this year’s Finals, the road ahead promises even bigger competitions, greater opportunities for rising talent, and an ever-stronger connection with fans worldwide. We look forward to seeing you all again next time!