Police Arrest Three Prime Suspects Over Murder of Kilifi IEBC Boss, Recover Stolen Phone

Detectives arrested three prime suspects in connection with the murdered Kilifi County Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission election manager Aisha Abubakar.

The suspects were identified as Isa Omari, Brian Shikuku Mudari and Brian Templer Oyare.

The suspects have been operating in Bamburi area, police said.

Aisha was stabbed to death at her home in Utange, Mombasa County on January 5, 2025.

During the attack, her son was attacked and seriously wounded. He is recovering from the injuries.

A team of detectives combing the area said they recovered a mobile phone that was stolen from the son Hassan Abubakar during the robbery and murder incident.

The police said the recovery was made following the arrest of three suspects in the probe.

Director of DCI Mohamed Amin said a forensic analysis of the intelligence collected was done which positively placed the suspects at the crime scene.

Police said they are looking for possible more suspects in connection with the murder of Aisha.

The suspects were Tuesday expected in court for a miscellaneous application to allow police to continue with their investigation.

Police say they are yet to establish the motive of the incident.

During the attack, one of the attackers wore a facemask, witnesses said.

The gang gained access to the house by cutting the grills of the kitchen window while armed with a crowbar and knife.

The deceased was stabbed and cut on the head above the right eye while the son cut on the head.

Police said immediately after the attack the gang robbed the deceased of her mobile phone, a 65-inch TV set, sound system and an iPad.

This was after they had also attacked and injured the son, police said.

The son was however able to drive the mother to Premier hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival while the son was treated and was yet to be discharged.

Aisha joined the Commission in 2012 as a Constituency Elections Coordinator for Nyali and was first deployed to Kilifi South.

She has diligently served the Commission and risen through the ranks to the position of Acting County Elections Manager – Kilifi, the commission said.

The incident prompted police to launch major operation on gangs operating in some parts of Mombasa.