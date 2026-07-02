Police disperse chaotic confrontation outside Nyandarua Hotel hosting leaders amid campaigns in Ol’Kalou

Police in Nyandarua County intervened to restore order after a confrontation erupted outside a hotel in Ol’Kalou that was hosting senior political leaders.

According to police, the incident occurred on the night of Wednesday, July 1, at Royal Gardens Hotel in Ol’Kalou, where members of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA), Members of Parliament, Members of County Assembly (MCAs), and other senior politicians were attending an event.

At around 8:30 p.m., a group of unidentified motorcycle riders and politicians reportedly believed by police to be sympathetic to the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) arrived at the hotel’s entrance and demanded to be allowed inside.

Fearing that the group might disrupt the gathering police responded to the distress call.

Police denied the group access to the hotel, triggering a confrontation outside the premises. According to the report, security personnel assigned to the guests fired warning shots into the air in an effort to disperse the crowd and restore order.

Investigators said two vehicles, allegedly associated with the Deputy Speaker of the Nyandarua County Assembly and the Deputy Majority Leader, were used to block the hotel’s main entrance during the incident.

Several motorcycles were abandoned at the scene after sustaining damage during the confrontation. The motorcycles were recovered and taken to Ol’Kalou Police Station, where they are being held pending identification of their owners and further investigations.

The group later moved to the Nyahururu–Ol’Kalou road near JM Hospital, where they reportedly blocked traffic before police officers from Nyandarua Central and Nyandarua West sub-counties dispersed them.

Police said normalcy has since been restored and the situation in the area is calm. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

The incident prompted an exchange of words online between DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua and Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen.

“Mr. Kipchumba Murkomen has dispatched Nairobi sierra killer squad that attacked Witima ACK church to cause mayhem in Ol Kalou. They arrived three hours ago and started abductions and indiscriminate beatings on DCP campaigners. Our teams are held up at Royal Garden Hotel under brutal police and State-sponsored militia. Goons are currently breaking into the Hotel. Thank you Ol kolou people for resisting this killer squad. Ol Kalou is not Mbeere!” said Gachagua in a post.

Murkomen responded; “Mr Rigathi Gachagua, we know your gimmicks and juvenile attempts at reverse psychology. Try violence in Ol Kolou and you will see. To anyone being recruited to violence by Mr Gachagua, keep off because the consequences will be dire.”

Campaigns have intensified in the area ahead of the July 16 planned by-election.