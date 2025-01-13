Police Fatally Shoot Suspect, Recover Pistol Used in Eastleigh Murder 

Police shot and killed a suspect and recovered a pistol they said was used in a murder incident in Nairobi’s Eastleigh area.

The suspect was killed Sunday January 12 in Njiru area following a confrontation with police.

Police later said they recovered a mini Czeska that was used in a fatal shooting incident in Eastleigh area, Nairobi last year in November.

Police said the pistol had five bullets when it was recovered from the slain suspect.

The shooting in Eastleigh happened near DD Plaza on November 9, 2024 and saw Abdirahim Abdullahi Ibrahim, 25 killed.

On Sunday night, police said they confronted a suspicious motorcycle along Kangundo Road carrying a pillion passenger and tried to stop it.

The rider defied the flagging down and sped off towards Mwiki prompting a brief chase before the passenger jumped off and tried to escape.

The suspect took cover behind a wall and briefly engaged the team pursuing him forcing them to seek reinforcement.

Nairobi police boss Adamson Bungei said this was aimed at ensuring the suspect did not escape or injure locals in the drama.

The team managed to shoot and kill the suspect in the siege, police said.

He is also believed to be the main man who shot and killed Abdullahi, police said.

It was then that they announced the pistol was linked to the shooting that took place in Eastleigh.

A suspect had last year on November 22 been arrested over the shooting incident.

The killer pistol was however not recovered then.

Security cameras captured the Eastleigh shooting which showed the assailant pulling the trigger at close range.

Abdirahim was shot just below the ear, with the bullet exiting on the other side of the head.

The assailant then made away with his mobile phone, leaving the lady she was meeting stranded at the scene.

His family said Abdirahim had been seeing the lady who works in one of the restaurants in Eastleigh as a waitress, and the two had decided to meet that night when the incident happened.

A postmortem conducted at the City Mortuary revealed that Abdirahim died due to excessive blood loss following a gunshot wound to the neck.

The suspect was also linked to another fatal shooting that happened in 2023 in Mihango involving a police officer.

Police said detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation acting on intelligence report conducted an operation within Kiambiu slums and apprehended one Paul Othiambo Owuodho alias “Fazul Muhamed” aged 27 over the incident.

According to police, the suspect is also connected to the murder of one police officer constable David Mayaka of DCI Makadara which occurred in Mihango Kayole area on August 23, 2023.

Mayaka was fatally shot by three men riding on a motorcycle as he attended to a stalled car.