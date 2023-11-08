Police Fatally Shoot Three Suspects in Kasarani in War On Crime

Police shot and killed three robbery with violence suspects in Kasarani area, Nairobi and recovered house-breaking equipment from them.

The officers said they also recovered a homemade pistol from the slain men in the drama in Sunton estate.

The incident happened on Tuesday night when police on patrol in Chieko area confronted men they said planned to commit a felony.

According to police, one suspect managed to escape the drama with gunshot wounds before his body was found few meters away from the shooting scene.

Read: Wanted Suspect Fatally Shot, Five Injured in Ambush in Kasarani

Locals said they found a body lying near the river adjacent to Joyland school at Kamuteini where it was confirmed the deceased was among the gang that had earlier been shot at by police.

The bodies were moved to the mortuary pending identification and autopsy.

This brings to five, the number of suspects killed by police in renewed war on crime in the city in two days.

Most thugs strike in estates where they target locals for cash and mobile phones, police said.

Read Also: Shock as Kasarani Man Wraps Self with Rags, Sets Self Ablaze in Suicide Mission

Nairobi police commander Adamson Bungei said they have enhanced operations in the city to tame cases of insecurity.

This includes increasing police patrols and deploying more officers ahead of the festive season.

He warned there could be a spike in violent crimes in the city but pledged to increase efforts to tame the same.

Most suspects tend to increase attacks to get money for festivities, which at times turns violent and fatal, he said.

Read Also: Cop Injured in Confrontation with Thug in Kasarani Dies in Hospital

He advised victims to always cooperate whenever attacked.

Bungei argued nothing is worth one’s life and therefore it is important for cooperation where one thinks he or she cannot successfully fight the attackers.