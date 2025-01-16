Police get new spokesperson, commanders in changes 

Coast and Nairobi police regions have new police commanders following changes.

Also moved was the National Police Service spokesperson Dr Resila Onyango.

The new police spokesperson will be Kiambu county police commander Michael Nyaga Muchiri.

Dr Resila was moved to Diplomatic Police Unit.

Coast Regional police commander George Sedah was moved to Nairobi in the same position to replace long serving commander Adamson Bungei.

Bungei was recalled to police headquarters and named the director of operations. He will replace former presidential escort commander William Yiampoy.

Kwale County police commander Ali Nuno was promoted and named the Coast Regional Police Commander to replace Sedah while the head of legal at Directorate of Criminal Investigations Amos Omuga was moved to National Police Service headquarters Jogoo House in the same capacity.

Head of National forensics laboratory at the DCI headquarters Dr Mwangi Wanderi was moved to Vigilance House and named the director of human capital.

Wanderi replaced Rosemary Kuraru who moved to DCI as head of National forensics laboratory.

The head of Serious Crime Unit at DCI Michael Sang was moved to Eastern as the regional head of the DCI.

The new head of community policing will be Judy Jebet. She replaced John Gachomo who moved to police headquarters for redeployment.

Commandant Diplomatic Police Unit Rhoda Kinanu was moved to police headquarters for redeployment while Eastern regional head of DCI Daniel Korir was moved to Kenya Airports Police Unit (KAPU) as the commandant.

Police headquarters termed the changes normal aimed at boosting operations.

They are the major changes since the June 25, 2024 Gen Z protests.