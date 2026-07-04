Police investigate murder after body recovered from water body in Embakasi

Police have launched investigations into the suspected murder of an unidentified man whose body was recovered from a water body at Vision Grounds in Embakasi, Nairobi.

The incident was reported on Friday, prompting officers to rush to the scene.

According to police, members of the public had retrieved the body of the man, believed to be about 25 years old, from the water before officers arrived. The body was found lying on its back.

A preliminary examination revealed visible injuries on the victim’s back, suspected to have been inflicted with a blunt object. Police also observed foam coming from the nose and blood oozing from the mouth.

Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) officers from Embakasi documented the scene before the body was moved to Nairobi City Mortuary, where it is awaiting identification and a post-mortem examination.

Police have opened a murder investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the man’s death and identify those responsible.

Elsewhere, an elderly man was found dead inside his locked house in Karangaita Estate, Gatanga Sub-county, Murang’a County, in an incident reported to police on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Joseph Ngao Ndambuki, a 78-year-old man who had reportedly been on long-term medication.

According to police, the incident came to light at about 4:00 pm after a neighbour visited Ndambuki’s home at around noon. On arrival, he found the house locked from the inside.

After peeping through an opening in the door, he saw the elderly man lying motionless inside and immediately reported the matter to Samuru Police Station.

Police officers visited the scene, confirmed the death, and processed the scene. The incident was documented and photographs taken as part of the investigation.

The body was later moved to General Kago Mortuary at Thika Level Five Hospital, where it is awaiting a post-mortem examination to establish the exact cause of death.

Police said preliminary information indicates the deceased had been undergoing treatment for a prolonged illness, although investigations are continuing.