Police nab notorious phone theft suspects, recover 227 stolen devices in Kawangware

Police in Nairobi arrested two suspected members of a phone theft syndicate and recovered hundreds of stolen electronic items in a pre-dawn operation in Kawangware.

The operation was conducted on April 6, 2026, at around 4:43 a.m. by officers acting on actionable intelligence.

The first suspect was arrested in connection with a phone theft incident in the 46 area of Kawangware.

During interrogation, he reportedly led officers to Samwest area in Riruta, where he had allegedly sold the stolen phone.

This led to the arrest of a second suspect and police conducted a search at his residence, where they uncovered what is believed to be a major stash of stolen electronics.

Recovered items included eight laptops, four iPads, and a staggering 227 mobile phones of various brands.

Among them were 149 iPhones, 39 Samsung phones, and smaller numbers of Redmi, Oppo, Vivo, Tecno, Nokia, Infinix, Itel, Google, Huawei, Honor, and other brands. Officers also recovered 16 dismantled phones, suggesting possible involvement in a larger phone dismantling or resale operation.

Additional items seized during the raid included a 55-inch TCL television, a 6kg gas cylinder, an LG wireless soundbar, and several phone covers.

Police believe the suspects may be part of a wider network involved in the theft and distribution of stolen mobile devices within Nairobi.

All recovered items have been secured as exhibits, and the suspects remain in police custody pending arraignment in court.

Authorities have urged members of the public who may have lost their phones or electronic devices to report to Muthangari Police Station for possible identification and recovery.

Police have been advising residents against buying gadgets they suspect to be stolen. According to the police, some of the gadgets were stolen in incidents that left victims with serious injuries or others died.

Police warned those found with the gadgets will face serious charges.

Investigations have shown some of the stolen gadgets are refurbished and shipped to neighbouring countries where they are sold.

A regional operation was launched two months ago and led to the recovery of hundreds of stolen gadgets.